ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies split a doubleheader with the Evanston Outlaws at home on Wednesday.
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Sand Puppies struggled to find connection at the plate, losing 14-2 in five innings.
Parker Ross had the lonesome hit for the Sand Puppies, going one-for-three at the plate with one RBI and another run scored.
Dominik Gunyan got the start on the mound for Rock Springs. He pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 10 hits and 13 runs. Barrick Hess pitched 2.2 innings in relief, allowing four hits and one run.
The Sand Puppies found their groove offensively in the second game, defeating the Outlaws 16-6 in six innings.
Bobby Sains and Jaidon Shelley led Rock Springs at the plate. Each player recorded three hits.
Sains went three-for-five, driving in four runs and scoring two himself. Shelley was three-for-three with two RBI and one run scored.
Gunner Hamblin and Paxton Hunt each recorded two hits. Hamblin was two-for-three with two RBI and scoring three runs. Hunt went two-for-four with three runs scored and one RBI.
In total, the Sand Puppies connected 12 times.
Dylan Johnson got the start on the mound for Rock Springs. He pitched five innings, allowing six hits, four runs and striking out three Outlaws.
Thomas Murphy pitched one inning, allowing two hits, two runs and striking out two.
