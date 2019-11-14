ROCK SPRINGS -- The Rock Springs Tigers volleyball team reached the state tournament for the first time since 2012, finishing with an overall record of 25-11 in the second season under head coach Shawn Pyer.
“For my girls, the biggest thing from Day One was making it to the state tournament,” Pyer said. “Just the fact that we were able to achieve that goal and, not only make it to the state tournament, but place second in our region, I was really, really proud of their hard work.”
With majority of the roster returning next season, she said that having the experience of making it to the state tournament will hopefully help them in the future.
“When we went there, they were a little shell-shocked because this is a different type of tournament and a different type of game,” she said.
“There was a lot of pressure from outside sources and from themselves to do well at state so now we will have that experience and it won’t be as stressful for them next year.”
Pyer had high praise for her two senior captains, Rhys Brandt and Payton Reese, for leading the Tigers to a place the program hasn’t been to in seven years.
“They were that class,” she said. “I commended them after state. I said, ‘You know, it’s tough. I get it, but be so proud of yourself because you’re that class that pushed us over the hump.’
“They left that legacy. Because of them, it’ll be easier for the next group to believe that state is somewhere that we should be every year.”
Brandt earned Class 4A All-State and West All-Conference recognition for her efforts and was also named West Defensive Player of the Year.
“(Rhys) was our speaking captain. She was the libero and played back row for all six rotations. We have her passing and playing defense in every rotation so she’s on the floor constantly,” Pyer said.
“She’s able to build those relationships with her teammates. She understands the game. Her knowledge of the game is really high so that really helps with her level of play.”
This season, Brandt played in 91 sets for the Tigers. She led the team in digs with 482 and serve receptions with 399. She also had 32 aces.
Joining Brandt on the West All-Conference squad was junior captain Cali Pollastro and sophomore Brenli Jenkins.
Pollastro returned this season after having reconstruction hip surgery last year and came back to lead the state in blocks.
“She essentially had to learn how to walk so we weren’t sure how she would come back, but we were so happy with the way she came back and how she performed this season,” Pyer said.
“She’s a huge leader – an emotional leader for us. She plays with her emotions but in a positive way. She gets super jacked up, super excited and super happy for herself and her teammates. She did really great.”
Pollastro had 177 total blocks this season with 126 of them being solo blocks. She also finished with 128 kills, 63 digs and 21 aces in 94 sets played.
Jenkins was the Tigers’ go-to player on offense, according to Pyer.
“She’s one of our only kids that played all the way around and is probably one of the most athletic kids I have ever coached,” Pyer said of Jenkins. “She’s able to hit from every position. She can hit from the outside and from the middle. On the right side, she can set if we need her to. She’s just an overall great player for us.”
During the season, Jenkins led the team in kills with 286 with a .170 hitting percentage. She also had 48 blocks with 30 of them being solo blocks and 21 aces in 94 sets played.
In total, the Tigers played 106 sets this season. They accumulated 872 kills with a 33 percent kill percentage. They blocked 380 shots, averaging 11.2 per match. They had 766 assists, averaging about seven per set. They averaged about 47 digs per match. They had 162 aces as well.
