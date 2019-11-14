Rock Springs High School senior Rhys Brandt was named to the All-State team for her performance as the libero for the Tigers volleyball squad. Brandt played in 91 sets for the Tigers his season. She led the team in digs with 482 and serve receptions with 399. She also had 32 aces. Head coach Shawn Pyer said Brandt was the vocal leader for the Tigers in their run to the state tournament.