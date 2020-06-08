ROCK SPRINGS — A symbolic citywide ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday signified the “reopening” of businesses in Rock Springs. The event at the Chamber of Commerce was meant to be metaphorical and show that Rock Springs businesses and residents are much stronger than COVID-19.
Chamber CEO Rick Lee kicked off the event at the chamber by stating how great the people of Rock Springs are and how tough the businesses are.
“Before driving 180 miles west or logging onto Amazon, shop here first and support us,” he said.
Will Lindsay, a manager at Staples, said, “We have suffered greatly under COVID-19.”
Parapraphsing Mark Twain, he added, “the reports of Rock Springs’ death have been greatly exaggerated.”
Lindsay went on to list all of the things that have reopened and let everyone know that we are getting back to normal.
“We are here to celebrate how Rock Springs survived COVID-19,” said Jerry Zhang, the owner of the Sapporo Japanese Steak House.
Zhang noted in his speech that Sapporo is cleaning extensively to keep employees and their customers safe.
Attendees and speakers looked excited to get back to a somewhat normal life, head back to work, go out and have fun. In addition to joking about how great Zoom meetings are, the dignitaries let the public know they understood what everyone went through and is still going through, adding they look forward to re-opening their doors and putting smiles on customers’ faces.
Debby Orr, the White Mountain Mall general manager, said talking about what Rock Springs has to offer “made me feel grateful.”
Orr assured listeners that business owners and employees are working hard to keep everything sanitized and clean.
“There are 13 sanitizing stations through the mall,” Orr added.
Speakers shared their appreciation for the stores and restaurants that stayed open and delivered food and help with essential supplies was shown.
Rock Springs Mayor Tim Kaumo expressed how proud of the people he was and said, “when things come our way, we deal with them head on.”
Kaumo said he believes that Rock Springs and its people are coming out the other side of this stronger than before.
