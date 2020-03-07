ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs Junior Jazz girls basketball is on the offense this year with 19 teams and over 150 young ladies working to become better athletes and students.
The season started the first half of January with championship games starting the week of March 2 at Eastside Elementary School. Registration will begin again next November for the 2021 season. Registration costs 75 and the league is helped out with amazing sponsors including Badger Excavating, Castle Cleaning, High Security Lock & Alarm, Instructional Intensity, John Bunning Transfer, Legendary Laser Tag/VR Arcade, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Mulley Fanatics, New Studio, Paintbrush Pine & Design, Peak Measurement, Red Desert Insta Care, RSNB Bank, Schlumberger, Searle Brothers Construction, Seppie Physical Therapy, TATA, Union Wireless, Vase Funeral, Western Engineers and 307 Real Estate Group. These sponsors stepped up and helped us purchase new equipment and get the league in a strong offensive position.
As always, we don’t have a league without our committed coaches. These individuals commit their time and energy into teaching our young girls valuable lessons in skills and sportsmanship. The league is open to all girls in Sweetwater County in third grade through sixth, and if the registration fee is an issue please contact President Lolita Sains at 371-4264.
Like us online at www.facebook.com/RSGJJBB. We look forward to seeing these girls and all future classes play season after season!
