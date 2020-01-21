ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Rylee Berry is taking the next step in her academic and athletic career.
On Monday, Jan. 20, Berry signed her national letter of intent to play soccer for the Laramie County Community College Golden Eagles in the fall of 2020.
“I’m really excited because that’s a really good school and really good competition,” said Berry, who plays center back. “I’m excited to work with Nate Ulness, the head coach. I’m just excited to move on to the next level and continue to improve my game.”
She said that she can bring plenty of skill to the Golden Eagles and promises to bring intensity every play.
“I’m a really strong player, mentally and physically. I take a lot of pride in knowing I can win the ball and my strong power that I bring to the field. Mentally, I continue to push in every play,” she said.
She signed her letter of intent surrounded by her family and coaches, who have helped her become the person she is today.
“Family is a big thing for me. I love having my family support. They’ve always supported me through everything,” Berry said. “Especially now. They’re always pushing me and pushing me – always wanting me to be better than them. I really love them.”
Berry said her coaches and teammates at Rock Springs continue to teach her new ways to be a better player.
“They’re always pushing me to be the best player – even when I messed up. They’re like, ‘It’s OK. Keep going. Keep going,’” she said.
"They would always help me fix my mistakes. Every single person. If they would point something out, I wouldn’t take it negatively. That’s just constructive criticism. Everybody has a different outlook and I really value everyone’s opinion.”
Berry is continuing to rehab a gruesome leg injury, where she tore her ACL, MCL and meniscus during a soccer game in Las Vegas when she was playing for the Rock Springs Avengers, the local club team.
She remains positive and believes the injury will help become a better leader and stronger player in the long run.
“I’ve always been a mentally strong person and I think this will continue to push that to next level and make me a better player that way. I feel like I’ll come back stronger,” she said.
“Everything is going good. It gets better every day. I’m working on the walking and getting out of the brace.”
Berry said she has learned many things through the years playing club soccer and high school soccer.
“It made me be a leader in a lot of different ways. Now, since I’m injured, I have to be a leader on the sidelines,” she said.
“That’s really huge for me this year, but it’s taught me to lead very well. I think that can take me a lot of places, finding good leadership skills. I built a lot of friendships and I’m a better communicator on the team.”
Berry wants to study criminal justice in college with the plan of becoming a prosecutor. But she also hopes playing for the Golden Eagles will help catapult her soccer career to the next level, hoping to Division-I or Division-II soccer someday.
