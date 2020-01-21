Rock Springs High School senior Rylee Berry signed her national letter of intent on Monday to continue her soccer career at Laramie County Community College. She was joined by her family and coaches at Rock Springs. In the front row, from left are Kace Phillips, Dayz Berry, Jake Berry, Rylee Berry and Candice Berry. In the back row, from left are Bradee Berry, Rock Springs head coach Stephen Pyer, coach Hector Guzman, Brooklyn Berry and Zoe Silovich.