ROCK SPRINGS -- Rock Springs girls softball hit a home run in the 2019 season in both the regular spring season and for fall ball.
A total of 25 teams competed in the league last year with ages ranging from 4 to 21. Divisions included Girls T-ball, Rookies, Under 11, Under 14, and Under 21. Current year registration fees are $40 for T-ball and $85 for all other divisions. We had amazing league sponsors last season who helped us continue to keep our costs low. They included High Country Realty, North American Industrial Services, Commerce Bank, Jimmy Johns, Union Wireless, Castle Cleaning, Fremont Therapy Group, TATA Chemicals, Greg Erramouspe DDS, John Bunning Transfer Co., Sweetwater Pediatrics, Hunsaker Dental, RSNB Bank, Simplot and Greene’s Energy.
Volunteers are the lifeblood of our organization. We have an amazing board, coaches and umpire staff. Without their year-round dedication, we would not be able to accomplish all we do.
Registration is going on now for the spring 2020 season. We are always in need of sponsors and coaches. If you are interested, please email us at rsgirlssoftball@gmail.com or call Amy Copsey at 371-9470. You can register online with Team App at www.rsgsb.teamapp.com. All information is available on www.facebook.com/rsgirlssoftball.
In addition to our league program Rock Springs Storm, our competitive, traveling teams had four teams compete in the state tournament in Casper last July. They came home with two first-place finishes and a second-place finish.
Finally and most importantly, our organization and organizations around the state have been fighting to get girls softball recognized as a sanctioned high school sport in the state of Wyoming. Wyoming is one of two states in the U.S. that doesn’t recognize softball as a sanctioned sport, until now. Because of the efforts of coaches, girls, board members, parents and fans from across the state, beginning in March of 2021 Lady Tiger softball players will take the field for their inaugural season.
Currently 13 schools from around the state have committed to junior varsity and varsity teams including Cody, Rock Springs, Green River, Natrona, Kelly Walsh and Worland in the West and Wheatland, Thunder Basin, Gillette, Cheyenne East, Cheyenne South, Cheyenne Central and Laramie in the East. Athletic directors around the state are currently working on a schedule, official rules, practice/game facilities and hiring coaches. For those of us in the League, it can’t come soon enough!
Visit the Wyoming Girls Softball Facebook page for more information.
Girls get your cleats on and come out swinging for another great season!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.