ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs and Green River competed in the first indoor track weekend of the 2020 season took place in Casper at the Natrona Indoor Invite on Saturday, Jan. 18.
Both the girls and boys teams for the Rock Springs Tigers finished in the top 10. The girls placed sixth with a total team score of 56. The boys placed seventh with a total team score of 43.
Rock Springs senior Alyssa Bedard won four events for the Tigers. She placed first in the 55-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 55-meter hurdles and she ran the first leg of the 4x200-meter relay.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS RESULTS:
Girls 55 Meter Dash
1 Bedard, Alyssa Rock Springs 7.33 7.37
9 Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 7.41 7.83
19 Brandt, Rhys Rock Springs 7.83 8.00
33 Nightingale, Gracie Rock Springs 8.13
87 Peterson, Taylor Rock Springs 8.56
166 Gately, Jayda Rock Springs 9.51
Girls 200 Meter Dash
1 Bedard, Alyssa Rock Springs 26.07 26.75
69 Wilson, Kameron Rock Springs 31.65
72 Nightingale, Gracie Rock Springs 31.81
101 Peterson, Taylor Rock Springs 33.28
127 Guffey, Ashley Rock Springs 36.23
Girls 400 Meter Dash
5 Longfellow, Shaunti Rock Springs 1:04.00 1:06.10
Girls 800 Meter Run
22 Poyer, Erin Rock Springs 2:45.00 2:48.61
37 Duran, Yara Rock Springs 3:08.76
46 Banks, Hadley Rock Springs 3:21.69
51 Guffey, Ashley Rock Springs 3:41.40
Girls 1600 Meter Run
23 Smith, Kayla Rock Springs 6:30.00 6:27.31
Girls 55 Meter Hurdles
1 Bedard, Alyssa Rock Springs 8.42 8.77
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
1 Rock Springs 'A' 1:49.50 1:52.21
1) Bedard, Alyssa 2) Brandt, Rhys
3) Wanjoku, Favour 4) Longfellow, Shaunti
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
2 Rock Springs 'A' 4:38.00 4:43.44
1) Brandt, Rhys 2) Poyer, Erin
3) Longfellow, Shaunti 4) Wilson, Kameron
Girls High Jump
12 Wilson, Kameron Rock Springs 4-04.00 4-07.00
Girls Long Jump
5 Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 18-06.00 15-11.75
63 Gately, Jayda Rock Springs 14-00.00 10-04.25
Girls Triple Jump
-- Wanjoku, Favour Rock Springs 38-00.00
Girls Shot Put
20 Chrisawn, Trinity Rock Springs 33-00.00 30-07.25
26 McConnell, Allison Rock Springs 28-03.00 29-08.00
29 Mathis, Brixon Rock Springs 29-00.00 29-03.50
35 Keelin, Celeste Rock Springs 28-06.00 27-05.00
38 Shassetz, Kennedy Rock Springs 25-07.00 26-05.50
43 Swenson, Kaelen Rock Springs 25-00.00 25-02.50
48 Caudell, Alexis Rock Springs 25-00.00 24-00.00
50 Wilson, Kameron Rock Springs 28-00.00 23-11.00
57 Thorton, Kendra Rock Springs 24-07.00 23-07.25
69 Cherry, Kaylee Rock Springs 21-03.00
77 Mortensen, Rikki Rock Springs 20-05.00
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL BOYS RESULTS:
Boys 55 Meter Dash
45 Stevenson, Destry Rock Springs 7.00 7.21
80 Santuff, Kameron Rock Springs 7.52 7.46
80 Carlsen, Saben Rock Springs 7.46
89 Bettelyoun, Micheal Rock Springs 6.99 7.50
123 Coburn, Dylan Rock Springs 7.88
160 Wagner, Kohen Rock Springs 8.86
Boys 200 Meter Dash
29 Stevenson, Destry Rock Springs 25.07 25.68
43 Santuff, Kameron Rock Springs 26.56 26.09
52 Carlsen, Saben Rock Springs 26.34
54 Bettelyoun, Micheal Rock Springs 26.69 26.38
65 Coburn, Dylan Rock Springs 26.80
130 Wagner, Kohen Rock Springs 33.13
Boys 400 Meter Dash
8 Odogwu, Emmanuel Rock Springs 55.20 55.94
30 Coburn, Dylan Rock Springs 1:03.55
Boys 800 Meter Run
2 Peek, Jackson Rock Springs 2:10.00 2:07.58
6 Villalobos, Gabe Rock Springs 2:17.00 2:15.26
11 Perez, Maurico Rock Springs 2:12.00 2:16.75
17 Fossey, Charles Rock Springs 2:30.00 2:21.93
22 Huang, Edmon Rock Springs 2:19.00 2:24.83
57 Franklin, Tyler Rock Springs 2:15.00 2:45.87
Boys 1600 Meter Run
7 Villalobos, Gabe Rock Springs 5:00.00 5:01.87
15 Perez, Maurico Rock Springs 5:30.00 5:09.05
25 Huang, Edmon Rock Springs 5:08.00 5:20.91
34 Fossey, Charles Rock Springs 5:27.74
Boys 55 Meter Hurdles
2 Hymas, Seth Rock Springs 8.28 8.11
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
9 Rock Springs 'A' 1:41.90 1:40.35
1) Stevenson, Destry 2) Carlsen, Saben
3) Odogwu, Emmanuel 4) Hymas, Seth
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
2 Rock Springs 'A' 3:55.00 3:58.68
1) Stevenson, Destry 2) Franklin, Tyler
3) Peek, Jackson 4) Carlsen, Saben
Boys High Jump
-- Odogwu, Emmanuel Rock Springs 5-08.00
Boys Pole Vault
8 Bettelyoun, Micheal Rock Springs 10-02.00
Boys Long Jump
3 Hymas, Seth Rock Springs 20-06.00 21-04.50
Boys Triple Jump
3 Odogwu, Emmanuel Rock Springs 39-00.00 40-08.25
-- Stevens, Nathan Green River ND
Boys Shot Put
28 Adkins, Joseph Rock Springs 35-00.00 37-03.00
35 Faigl, Brendan Rock Springs 33-03.00 34-11.00
45 Carlsen, Colton Rock Springs 33-02.25
48 Rodabaugh, Michael Rock Springs 35-00.00 32-09.00
52 Bradford, Tyler Rock Springs 30-00.00 32-04.50
59 Jantz, Joseph Rock Springs 29-07.00 31-01.00
68 Shaklee, Cadon Rock Springs 29-07.00
-- Pierantoni, Conner Rock Springs ND
