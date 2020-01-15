ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School wrestling team lost to the hosting Riverton Wolverines on Tuesday, Jan. 14, by a final score of 42-30.
The Tigers picked up five wins during the duel – four them by fall.
In the 113-pound weight class, Rylie Nelson defeated Riverton’s Brad Conelly by fall in 2:39 minutes.
Tim Henry won by forfeit in the 126-pound weight class.
Danial Suazo took down Riverton’s Garrett Popkes by fall in 3:38 minutes in the 145-pound weight class.
Tallon Sellers defeated Riverton’s Parker DeVries by fall in 2:32 minutes in the 170-pound weight class.
In the 182-pound weight class, Lance Kettering took down Riverton’s Wes Briggs by fall in 2:23 minutes.
Full wrestling results:
106, Jon Hernendez (Riverton) over Unknown, forfeit
113, Rylie Nelson (Rock Springs) over Brad Conelly (Riverton), by fall, 2:39
120, AnnaBeth Bornhoft (Riverton) over Santino Rivas (Rock Springs), by decision, 3-0
126, Tim Henry (Rock Springs) over Unknown, forfeit
132, Dalton Leach (Riverton) over Hayden Romero (Rock Springs), by fall, 3:51
138, Rhett Stover (Riverton) over RJ Davidson (Rock Springs), sudden victory, 5-3
145, Danial Suazo (Rock Springs) over Garrett Popkes (Riverton), by fall, 3:38
152, Ridge Briggs (Riverton) over Colton Davidson (Rock Springs), by fall, 4:40
160, Tray Hyatt (Riverton) over Wyatt Fletcher (Rock Springs), by fall, 3:28
170, Tallon Sellers (Rock Springs) over Parker DeVries (Riverton), by fall, 2:32
182, Lance Kettering (Rock Springs) over Wes Briggs (Riverton), by fall, 2:23
195, Double Forfeit
220, Kaden Gantenbein (Riverton) over Brandon Mortensen (Rock Springs), by fall, 3:45
285, Ricky Hoffman (Riverton) over Unknown, forfeit
