The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County increased to five on Saturday, though we only knew of four at the time of filming. Private lab results identified a Green River woman in her 40s and a Rock Springs man in his 30s, who are both in good condition and self-is…

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County increased to five on Saturday, though we only knew of four at the time of filming. Private lab results identified a Green River woman in her 40s and a Rock Springs man in his 30s, who are both in good condition and self-isolating at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending that people wear cloth masks to protect themselves and possibly limit the spread of COVID-19 by people who don't even know they have it. More guidelines and instructions on how to make your own masks, as highlighted in the Rocket Miner update, can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.