The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sweetwater County increased to five on Saturday, though we only knew of four at the time of filming. Private lab results identified a Green River woman in her 40s and a Rock Springs man in his 30s, who are both in good condition and self-isolating at home. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are now recommending that people wear cloth masks to protect themselves and possibly limit the spread of COVID-19 by people who don't even know they have it. More guidelines and instructions on how to make your own masks, as highlighted in the Rocket Miner update, can be found at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.
Rocket Miner COVID-19 update: Local cases increase; CDC recommends cloth masks
