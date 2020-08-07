ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies shortstop Parker Ross recently signed his national letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, Iowa.
Ross said having the opportunity to help turn the Tigers’ program around and become a four-year starter at the university was a key factor in making his decision.
“I really liked the coach. He brought me in and told me I can be a four-year starter there. He said this is the best recruiting class they’ve had in a really long time, so that’s pretty promising. They’re making the move to NAIA next year, which will give them a better chance to become a better program. It seemed like a really good fit,” he said.
“I think I’m a pretty good leader to make sure the guys are in the game and bringing energy to the table. Simply, I just do my part on the field to help the team win.”
Ross understands it takes team effort to get wins. Baseball is not just about one guy.
“Baseball is not a one-man sport. You got to have all nine guys on the field and the players on the bench in the game and doing whatever it takes to win those close. If you’re down by one, the difference in that is if your whole team is in it. You’ll win those games because everyone is pushing each other to get the win,” he said.
In a shortened 2020 season because of the coronavirus outbreak, the Tigers posted a 1-5 record. Ross believes the talent and urgency of the incoming freshmen class will help right the ship and improve the program.
“I know the freshmen coming in are really looking forward to turning Iowa Wesleyan around. We all know that we can be a pretty solid team, so we want to get bonded when we come in there and get the program turned around,” he said.
During the outbreak, Ross has been staying busy with Sand Puppies baseball and using the workouts instructed by the Iowa Wesleyan head coach to stay in shape.
“Our coach sends us workouts to do and having this baseball season really helped me out because I’m able to go practice every single day and play games. This year, we’ve actually had a lot of games in a short amount of time so it’s helped me keep me on my toes, staying fit and healthy,” he said.
Despite Rock Springs High School not having a baseball program, Ross was active in the athletic department. He ran indoor track and made it to the state meet during his senior year, which was one of his best memories at the high school and a great experience overall.
“This past year, I was able to go to the state meet just before Covid came and canceled everything. We got lucky. That was a really good experience. Gillette’s facility is super nice. I’m not the fastest kid, but going up there and experiencing it against the best athletes in the state was really cool,” he said.
Ross helped lead the Sand Puppies to the state tournament, which took place in Rock Springs in early August.
