ROCK SPRINGS – In a doubleheader against the Evanston Outlaws at home on Wednesday, the Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies split the games, winning the second in dramatic fashion.
Evanston 14, Rock Springs 4
The Sand Puppies kept it a tight game through six innings of action but surrendered nine runs in the top of the seventh inning to allow the Outlaws to escape with a double-digit victory.
Gunner Hamblin, Ryan Powers, Bobby Sains and Paxton Hunt recorded a hit in the contest.
Hamblin went one-for-three, Powers went one-for-three with a run scored, Sains went one-for-four with a run scored and Hunt went one-for-two with a RBI.
Dylan Johnson got the start on the mound. He pitched six innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out three.
Hunt came in relief of Johnson in the seventh inning, allowing nine runs on five hits.
Rock Springs 6, Evanston 5
The Sand Puppies avenged their Game 1 loss thanks to a walk-off single by Parker Ross in the bottom of the ninth to bring home the winning run.
Sains went four-for-five at the plate with one run scored and a RBI. Ross went two-for-six with one run scored and the game-winning RBI. Hamblin went two-for-five with a RBI. Kyan Debernardi went two-for-five with one run scored and two RBI.
Dominik Gunyan got the start for the Sand Puppies. He pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three run s on six hits and striking out one.
Ross pitched 3.2 innings in relief of Gunyan. He gave up two runs on four hits and struck out seven.
The Sand Puppies return to the diamond on Saturday to host the Jackson Giants in a doubleheader, beginning at 5 p.m.
On Sunday, Rock Springs play the Giants at 11 a.m. at the Paul J Wataha Recreation Area, located at 1639–1657 Clubhouse Drive in Rock Springs.
