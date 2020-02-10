ROCK SPRINGS – In a rivalry game held in Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College, the Rock Springs High School girls basketball team pulled away late to defeat the Evanston Red Devils by double digits, 62-49.
This was the first time the two teams met at Western Wyoming and the large crowd was electric throughout the game.
“First off, the atmosphere here was just awesome. I hope we do this once a year now. It was so much fun. The crowd was awesome,” said Rock Springs head coach Ramiro Candelaria.
“Our girls, I thought they played OK in spurts. I thought we gave them some chances to come back a few times. That’s just lack of discipline on offensive possessions and defensive rotations. Those are some things that we can try to fix.”
The Tigers and Red Devils exchanged baskets early on in the opening period.
After falling behind, 5-4, with 6:32 remaining in the quarter, the Tigers ended it on a 11-4 run to take a 15-9 lead into the second quarter.
Rock Springs built its first double-digit lead about a minute into the second quarter.
Senior forward Makailey Johnson converted on a shot inside the paint about 30 seconds into the quarter. Then, about 30 seconds later, sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins drilled a 3-pointer to put the Tigers up 20-9.
With about two minutes left in the first half, the Red Devils began creeping their way back into the game.
After Jenkins got a layup to go on the fast break to put the Tigers up 12 points, 29-17, the Red Devils went on a 7-0 run to bring them within five.
With five seconds remaining, Jenkins found junior guard Rikki Cozard near the baseline for the midrange jumper to end the Red Devils’ scoring run and give the Tigers a 31-24 advantage going into the break.
Rock Springs quickly built its lead back up to double digits early in the third quarter.
Jenkins got a layup to go after being fouled on the play and knocked down the free throw attempt. About a minute later, sophomore guard Kamrynn James laid it in to put the Tigers back up by 12 points, 36-24.
Rock Springs was able to maintain a double-digit lead the rest of the way, holding Evanston to nine points in the third quarter.
The Tigers’ largest lead came in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter when Johnson got a layup to go in to give them a 16-point advantage, 49-33.
Jenkins had a game-high 25 points, knocking down four 3-pointers along the way. James added 14 points, converting all six of her free throw attempts in the fourth quarter.
After back-to-back home losses to Kelly Walsh and Green River, Candelaria said it feels good to get back in the win column.
“You know, two tough losses. We lost to Green River a few days ago. I thought my girls did excellent against them. We just didn’t have enough there at the end. It’s nice that we can put back-to-back good games together,” he said.
In order to keep the momentum going after a win against a rival, Candelaria plans to keep his team’s confidence up.
“I’m a nitpicker, so when we watch film, I show them a lot of the bad stuff. Like a lot. I think it’s time to show them the good things that they did because they do a lot of good things,” he said.
With the win, the Tigers sit as the third seed in the 4A Northwest Quadrant with a 2-1 record and an overall record of 9-6.
On Friday, Jan. 14, Rock Springs travels to Jackson to take on the Jackson Hole Broncs at 6 p.m.
