ROCK SPRINGS – A variety of activities and sports keep the Tigers at Rock Spring High School in motion.
RSHS TENNIS
Rock Springs High School’s tennis successes this year include four medal winners at regionals in Cheyenne. Players have been utilizing gym space this winter to work on volley skills and other aspects of the game to keep them busy until the snow melts. As they look to replace over half of the varsity teams (boys and girls), there are several young players working toward filling some of those 16 spots.
RSHS GIRLS SWIMMING
The high school girls swimming and diving team finished third in the conference and seventh at state in 2019. The team is returning nine state qualifiers, three all-conference swimmers and one two-time state champion, so 2020 figures to be even better.
RSHS TIGER RHYTHM DANCE TEAM
The Tiger Rhythm Dance Team keeps seeing improvement through its 18-year run! Head coach Laura Christensen and assistant coach Amber Serna continue to build an exciting program.
The dance team currently has about 35-50 dancers audition yearly, keeping between 18-22 dancers per year. This year it is seeing five dancers make the All State Dance Team. It currently has two head captains and two co-captains to help with the program.
Dancers practice Monday, Wednesday and Fridays through out the year beginning at 5:15 a.m. with conditioning, then technique work, then routine work. The last month before state the dancers practice hard for six days a week adding Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Throughout coach Christensen’s 18 years with the program, the team has been fortunate enough to place 18 times at the state championship. The Tigers have won four championships. The team just attended The Rocky Mountain Championship in Denver, Coloroad, where they won the hip-hop division championship. The Tigers are the current 2019 state jazz champions and the 2019 state hip hop champions and they hope to keep those titles going into the state championship March 11 in Casper.
Coach Christensen was named 2018-2019 State Dance Coach of the Year and was nominated again for the 2019-2020 year.
"Coach Serna and I are very proud of where this program has gone and where it is headed in the future. We hope to keep improving, and raising the standards for the group of young woman every season. We want to thank our community for all of the support they have given to this program through out the years. We would like to invite the Community to attend our State Show Off on Saturday, March 7, at 4 p.m. at the RSHS main gym. We will be joining Tiger Cheer and coach Dena Douchant and will be performing our state routines!" Christensen said.
RSHS FOOTBALL
The 2019 campaign for the Rock Springs Tiger football showed some nice growth for the program. The team started the season off at 4-2 and unfortunately lost four heartbreakers down the stretch by very close scores, including a 20-16 loss in the state quarterfinals to Cheyenne Central. The Tigers held the lead 16-7 going into the fourth quarter and were unable to come away with the win. The team led in eight of 10 games at halftime, and still led at the end of the third quarter in three of its losses. The Tigers were very close to having a winning season and hosting a playoff game, which showed improvement and consistency.
The subvarsity programs went a combined 10-4, so that shows some hope for sustained success in the future. The junior varsity team had a big victory on the road against Cheyenne East and played all of its opponents very tough. Younger players got a lot of much-needed playing time, and that will only help team morale and football IQ as they continue to move forward.
Football highlights of the school year included:
-- The Tigers were ranked No. 1 in all of the state in for 11-man football (50 teams) at 18 first downs per game. This showed that they had the ability to move the ball against anybody.
-- RSHS finished ranked No. 4 in offense and No. 2 in defense for the season.
-- Seth Hymas broke the single season passing record this year (1,510 yards). He also set the record for TD passes in a season (14).
-- Favor Okere and Seth Hymas connected a 99-yard touchdown pass that was a school record.
-- Favor Okere tied the school record with 200 yards receiving against Cheyenne Central in the playoff game.
-- Justis Reese tied the school record with three interceptions in a game against Central.
-- Randon Gresham was named first-team Casper Star Tribune Super 25 and Justis Reese earned third-team honors.
-- Justis Reese and Randon Gresham were first-team all-state football.
-- Isaac Shoenfeld, Justis Reese, Randon Gresham, Collin Madsen, Carson Tyler, Avery Maslen and Kyan Debernardi were all first-team all-Conference.
-- Landon Toth, Favor Okere, Seth Hymas, Blaine Richards and Cadon Shaklee were all second-team all-conference.
-- Justis Reese has signed at Dickinson State to play football next year.
RSHS THEATER
The Tiger Thespian Troupe thanks the Rock Springs community for continuously supporting its events. It produced the “Little Mermaid” last year and had some of the largest audiences attend. The theater program is growing in popularity due to the community participation. It currently has about 140 students involved throughout the year. In the theater program, students are learning 21st century job skills that will help them be successful in their future. These skills include teamwork, collaboration, marketing, presentation, design, construction, creation, and responsibility. The program also strives to focus on personal goals such as self-confidence, internal motivation, responsibility, and self-efficacy, while maintaining academic goals, and preparing the students for success after high school.
Many people do not know that the Tiger Thespian Troupe is a year-long program. Students start early in the fall with escape rooms and then transition to our haunted house. These two events are used to fund the program throughout the year. Then they start preparations for the Wyoming state thespian festival, in which students compete in multiple events such as acting, musical, playwriting, set design, lighting design, costume design, stage management, make-up, and a short play. This year RSHS took second place in sweepstakes, and that is total points across all events. This is the first time that the Tiger Thespian Troupe placed in this competition.
Among students’ honorable mentions and all-state awards, three earned scholarships to attend the Open Jar Acting Institute in New York City this summer. Students also have the ability compete at the national level at the International Thespian Festival.
Rock Springs High School results include:
— Varsity Acting Monologue: Tasha Seppie, all-state; Destiny Britton, all-state; and Lillie Devree, honorable mention
— Varsity Acting Duet: Damaris Ruiz/Catie Spann, all-state
— Varsity Musical Solo: Catie Spann, all-state; Tasha Seppie, honorable mention; Brent Lemon, honorable mention; Valerie Sleight, honorable mention
— Varsity Musical Duet: Catie Spann/Damaris Ruiz, all-state; Valerie Sleight/Lucy Lowell, honorable mention
— Group Musical No. 1: All-state honors went to Catie Spann, Lillie Devree, Joseph Adkins, Kenidee Fullmer, Valerie Sleight, Hailee Victorio, Damaris Ruiz, Destiny Britton, Cassandra Morley, Mikayla Shauers, Brent Lemon, Lucy Lowell, Xenia Crosby and Tasha Seppie
— Main Stage – Lafayette No. 1: Catie Spann, all-state; Damaris Ruiz, honorable mention
— Costume Design, first year: Ariana Kuhn, all-state
— Set Design, second year: Allison Murray, all-state
— Fantasy Makeup, fourth year: Mikayla Shauers, all-state
Students are currently in the rehearsal process for “Matilda the Musical” and will be performing this show for the public on April 15-18. This is the main event for the school year, and the thespians would welcome everyone to attend. The show is rated PG by Music Theatre International. There are 100 students involved in this production, both actors and technicians.
Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's “Matilda The Musical” is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world.
Matilda is a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence and psychokinetic powers. She's unloved by her cruel parents but impresses her schoolteacher, the highly loveable Miss Honey. Over the course of her first term at school, Matilda and Miss Honey have a profound effect on each other's lives, as Miss Honey begins not only to recognize but also appreciate Matilda's extraordinary personality. Matilda's school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however – the school's mean headmistress, Miss Trunchbull, hates children and just loves thinking up new punishments for those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be the school pupils' saving grace!
Follow www.facebook.com/RSHStheaterOFFICIAL for event information throughout the year.
VOLLEYBALL
The volleyball team and program overall has so many reasons to be proud of what it has accomplished the past couple of seasons. These girls have literally overcome a complete 360 in the few years of playing high school volleyball. The girls started fresh and went all the way back to the basics in order to learn the fundamentals all over again. This was a difficult process both physically and mentally, but in the end it truly did pay off.
This past season the Rock Springs volleyball team finished with a 25-11 record, took second at the regional tournament and qualified for the state tournament for the first time in seven years. In 2018, Rhys Brandt was named to the All-Conference team; the first RSHS athlete in three years to earn the award. In 2019, Rhys Brandt, Cali Pollastro, and Brenli Jenkins all received all-conference as well as Rhys Brandt being named Defensive West Player of the year and all-state. In 2018, Jayden Robison signed to continue her volleyball career at Western Wyoming Community College. Rhys Brandt and Payton Reese will also be joining her as they have signed their letter of intent to play at the next level as well.
Although the RSHS volleyball team has a lot to be proud of, the journey is not over for them. The Tigers will return seven varsity starters from last season that have experience in our success from last season. The goal of the program is not only to make it to the state tournament this upcoming season, but to win the region and place at state. Go Tigers!
RSHS GIRLS SOCCER
The RSHS girls soccer program has made huge progress these past years and is planning to keep its dominate run going. With the season right around the corner, the girls are focused on winning a state championship and avenging their semifinal loss in 2019. They went 19-2 in 2018, taking fifth at state and went 20-1 in 2019 taking third at state. The program has a perfect conference record the past two year (22-0) and has only lost one home game in four years (22-1).
Not only has the varsity program had success over the years but the JV team is coming off an undefeated season in 2019 as well, going 15-0-1. The RSHS girls soccer program has high expectations entering this 2020 soccer season. The program is aiming for its fifth-straight West Regional Championship and third-straight Pinnacle Cup Championship. The Tigers are returning eight all-conference players, two all-state players and a Gatorade Player of the year nomination for the 2020 season. In the past four years, the program has had 13 young women receive college scholarships to play at the next level, including three from this 2020 class.
RSHS NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY
The National Honor Society induction for the 2019-20 school year was hosted on Feb. 10 at the Holiday Inn. The group welcomed 28 new members of the National Honor Society to its ranks.
RSHS congratulated the inductees and added it looks forward to working with them.
New inductees include Kaden Hansen, Julian Delgadillo-Lovato, Emmanuel Odogwo, Annika Syvrud, Kayleigh Hamblin, Allyson Turner, Favor Wanjoku, Alexandra Riley, Valerie Slight, Erin Poyer, Zack Smith, Cassie Whittaker, Kenedy Nacey, Stella Carlson, Cali Pollastro, Kameron Wilson, Brixen Mathis, Edmon Haung, Kyler Van Valkenburg, Tae Rall, Aubree Pitt, Ester Bae, Rikki Cozad, Catie Spann, Makena Price, Camryn Pierantoni, Kasia Leavitt, Hannah Shuler, Mary McLaren, Alyssa Bedard, Brissa Proa, Aislyn Pecolar, Rhys Brandt, Kaylin Nowland, Celeste Keleen, Levina Bell, Rachel Shuler, Brodie White, Makayla Kramer, Mikayla Shauers, Bradlie Hunsaker and Taden Morrell.
RSHS SPEECH AND DEBATE
The Rock Springs High School speech and debate team returned to competition for 2019-2020 having finished top three in the state again last season and earning multiple national tournament awards. The unexpected but welcome challenge of the team nearly doubling -- and now almost half freshman -- did not deter coaches from proceeding with the most ambitious tournament schedule attempted by the team in many years. The hard work paid off with a second place finish at the Natrona County High School Mustang Classic.
"Natrona is our 'dry run' for state," said head coach Stephanie Cozzens. "It's the one regular-season tournament we face off against all the other top teams in Wyoming, but unlike Natrona, state will have entry limits, which gives an advantage to a smaller team like ours. We typically finish one place better at state than we do at Natrona."
The team will put that theory to the test at the state tournament March 14-16 in Green River and follow up with the national qualifying tournament March 19-21, hosted in home territory at Rock Springs High School.
RSHS GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Rock Springs girls basketball program has thrived and been a model of consistency and integrity in RSHS and Wyoming. Coaches said in their first four years and into the fifth year of taking over the girls program, they have established and developed student-athletes of the highest quality. They have created a program with value, significance and instilled a work-ethic that will last students a lifetime.
Current state team and individual stats include:
-- Fifth in team defense
-- Eighth in team scoring
-- Brenli Jenkins – first in scoring, second in rebounding, fifth in assists, first in steals and sixth in field-goal percentage
-- Kamrynn James – second in field-goal percentage
-- Makailey Johnson – sixth in field-goal percentage
Over the last five seasons, the girls basketball program has made the state tournament every year:
• Year one, 2015-16 season: overall 12-14, conference 7-3, region second place
• Year two, 2016-17 season: overall 18-7, conference 5-5, region champs and state consolation champs, fourth place
• Year three, 2017-18 season: overall 14-13, conference 5-5, region third place
• Year four, 2018-19 season: overall 15-13, conference 4-3, region fourth place
• Year five, 2019-20 season: overall 11-6, conference 2-1, region fourth place
