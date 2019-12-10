ROCK SPRINGS – Aside from placing as high as possible at the state tournament, Rock Springs High School wrestling coach Brad Profaizer wants his wrestlers to leave program with certain attributes the sport offers.
“To me, wrestling breeds a different kind of person – a person of deep mental toughness,” Profaizer said.
“It’s a soul-searching sport. We want the kids to leave the program with a certain kind of work ethic, accountability and responsibility.”
Last year as a team, the Tigers didn’t place in the state tournament, but they weren’t far off.
According to Profaizer, the team was one-half point shy from capturing fourth place.
“I thought we did very well. What I don’t think a lot of people pay attention to is when you look at the total scale of points from fourth place to third place to second place, we were half a point out of fourth, we were only eight or nine points out of third and only 12-16 points out of second place,” he said.
“It’s been like that for the last three to four years, so we’re right there.”
He said there were a lot of problems last year with injuries and eligibility, but hopes that if they can stay healthy and get onboard with grades, the Tigers can be one of the best in the state.
However, what’s been hurting the Tigers the most at the state tournament in past years has been getting through the consolation bracket.
“We just have some guys that aren’t coming back and picking up matches or not getting through the blood round to get into the medal round. That right there can make a huge difference,” Profaizer said.
“A few years ago, we had a kid who placed fifth for us and he actually picked up 15-18 team points. When you have a kid who hasn’t placed in the medal round, and you’re out 10-15 points, that’s a huge difference.”
For Profaizer, it’s all about the grind when it comes to wrestling.
“I think (wrestling) takes a certain amount of mental toughness and the physical end of it too,” he said.
“I always try to have the philosophy that I want everyone to be like a steam engine because like a steam locomotive, you kind of build momentum and when state gets here, you want to have a full head of steam. You want everyone to be healthy and on a roll going into state.”
Early on in the season, the Tigers just try to work on technique, getting into shape and building their endurance so that when state does come on Feb. 28-29 in Casper, they’re ready for it.
