ROCK SPRINGS – On Saturday, Nov. 23, the Rock Springs Junior High School Jaguars girl’s basketball ‘A’ teams swept their opponents in a double-header at home.
The Jaguars hosted Pinedale Middle School, Farson-Eden Middle School and Manila Junior High School from Manila, Utah.
The Jaguars’ seventh and eighth-grade ‘A’ teams won all four of their games by double-digits.
In the their first game of the day, the Jaguars seventh-grade ‘A’ team defeated Pinedale, 34-21. The win comes a few days after the Jaguars needed a buzzer-beater shot to defeat the same Pinedale squad.
In their second game, the seventh-grade ‘A’ team defeated Farson-Eden by 21 points, 43-22.
The Jaguars eighth-grade ‘A’ team was a defensive nightmare for their opponents, holding them to under 20 points in each matchup.
The Jaguars defeated Manila, 32-11. Then they went on to defeat Pinedale, 27-17.
The two teams will look to continue their dominance at home when they host Mountain View Middle School on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at 3:30 p.m.
