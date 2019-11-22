ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs Junior High School Jaguars girl’s basketball ‘A’ teams defeated Pinedale Middle School at home on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
The Jaguars eighth-grade ‘A’ team took control early and didn’t let up, defeating Pinedale by double digits, 35-22.
The Jaguars seventh-grade ‘A’ team had a tougher matchup against Pinedale. The teams exchanged baskets the entire game, which ended with a buzzer-beater to secure a 31-30 victory for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars were scheduled to play Rawlins Middle School in Rawlins on Thursday. However, the games were canceled due to severe road condidtions, according to RSJHS Activities Director Wes Woodward.
On Saturday, the Jaguars are scheduled to play a double-header at home.
The seventh- and eighth-grade ‘A’ teams are listed to play Farson-Eden Middle School at 10 a.m. and are scheduled to play Pinedale again at noon.
