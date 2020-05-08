Before I officially took the job at the Rocket Miner, I made a visit to check out the town and the county that I would soon be calling home.
It was late September and I had gotten the grand tour of Rock Springs from our editor. The small town feel really got to me. Plus, there’s a great deal of history to go along with it.
I only stayed for a few days, so I didn’t have enough time to check out everything Sweetwater County had to offer. I did make an effort to go out to the Wild Horse Loop, though.
I had never seen a wild horse, and I thought it would be cool to witness one so I can go back home and brag about it to my friends and family before I moved up here for good.
And I did just that. But I didn’t drive too far around the loop before I witnessed one.
There it was! Right there on the trail, just having a nice little lunch. It was so cool!
I took a picture of it with my phone. The quality wasn’t the greatest, but I sent it to my family and posted it on Instagram to show it off.
I don’t think my friends have ever seen a wild horse either. Down there, the horses we see are in stables or running around on acreage. It’s a cool sight to see, but not as cool as seeing horse running wild.
Last week, I decided to head back to the Wild Horse Loop. I needed a picture of one for the social distance/adventure guide stories I’ve been working on over the last few weeks.
I didn’t think it would take me long because the last time I drove the loop, I saw one almost instantly.
With my co-pilot dog Rocky sitting in the passenger seat, we began driving to Green River to take the same route that I took back in September. It was around 10:30 in the morning.
We began driving up through the canyon walls that appear when you enter the Wild Horse Loop. I remember stopping to take pictures every 50 yards or so the last time I was there because that’s quite the scenery as well.
We drove. We drove. And we drove some more. I kept my head on a swivel because I didn’t want to miss out on any wild horses. I knew my co-pilot wasn’t going to notify me of any so I needed to keep my eyes open.
I saw some deer and I’m pretty sure I saw a pronghorn antelope, but I’m not 100% certain.
We have not seen a wild horse though.
At one moment, I thought I saw one way out yonder, but it was too far away to really tell – even when I tried looking through a zoomed-out lens.
We kept moving forward and eventually made it to the road that takes you to Pilot Butte.
A few weeks ago on one of our hikes up White Mountain, we ran into a couple who had woken up early and began to hike all the way to Pilot Butte at 7:30 in the morning. They hiked and climbed up Pilot Butte to have lunch, they said.
I was pretty impressed with their voyage because that’s a pretty far hike.
I asked them if they saw any wild horses on their journey, and they said they saw several.
So, when we reached the road to reach Pilot Butte, we took the left and began heading that way.
Now, I don’t drive a four-wheel drive truck, which is recommended. I drove carefully. But as I drove closer and closer to Pilot Butte, I got more nervous about getting stuck and then having to walk all the way back because there’s no cell service out there.
Still no wild horses.
I was starting to get a little ticked off and began to give up. I turned the truck around and we were just going to head back the same way that we came in.
I had hopes that maybe the wild horse that I thought I saw earlier in the distance had made its way closer to the road.
As we got closer to exiting the loop, we saw it.
It was approaching the road just like I had hoped. It stopped to have a snack.
I put the truck in park and captured the moment.
It walked across the road and I continued to snap photos. I probably took about 30 photos of the majestic beast. I kept trying to get it to look at me for a great photo, but I guess it skipped breakfast because it was just snacking the whole time.
It was a very cool moment.
There really is nothing sweeter than witnessing a wild animal in its natural state, just living its best life.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper.
