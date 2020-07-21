ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies took the third game of their home stand against the Jackson Giants on Sunday in a blow out after dropping both games of a doubleheader on Saturday.
Jackson 1, Rock Springs 0
In the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, the Giants and Sand Puppies struggled to create offense in a low-scoring game.
The game was scoreless through six innings until the Giants were able to drive in a run in the top of seventh, which would prove to be the winning run.
Gunner Hamblin, Ryan Powers, Dylan Johnson and Thomas Murphy each recorded a hit for the Sand Puppies.
Hamblin went one-for-three, Powers went one-for-two with a walk, Johnson went one-for-three and Murphy went one-for-two with a walk.
Powers was on the mound for Rock Springs. He threw 71 pitches over seven innings, allowing one run on six hits and striking out three.
Jackson 12, Rock Springs 3
In the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader, the Giants captured the lead early in the first inning and didn’t let up.
Jackson brought home two runs in the first, five in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth and added three more in the seventh on 11. However, the Rock Springs outhit their opponent with 13 hits.
Eight errors committed by the Sand Puppies throughout the game ended up being the deciding factor.
Hamblin, Powers, Jaidon Shelley and Kyan Debernardi each had multiple hit games.
Hamblin went two-for-three, Powers went two-for-three with a run scored, Shelley went two-for-three and Debernardi went two-for-three with a run scored and a RBI.
Paxton Hunt got the start on the mound for Rock Springs. He threw 106 pitches over 6.2 innings, allowing 11 runs on 12 hits and one home run.
Rock Springs 12, Jackson 2
The bats of the Sand Puppies came to life on Sunday, recording 12 runs on 10 hits. They captured an early lead in the first with one run, added two in the second, five in the fourth and four in the fifth to secure the victory in five innings.
Every player for Rock Springs recorded a hit. Parker Ross had multiple hits, going two-for-four with two runs scored and one RBI.
Barrick Hess went one-for-three with a run scored and three RBI. He was on the mound for the Sand Puppies for all five innings. He threw 77 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits and striking out two.
Dominik Gunyan scored three runs, going one-for-one at the plate with an RBI and was walked twice.
