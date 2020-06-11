ROCK SPRINGS – The Archie Hay Post 24 Wyoming Legion AA Sand Puppies went 1-1 against the Post 41 Evanston Outlaws in a baseball doubleheader on Tuesday at the Paul J. Wataha Recreation Area in Rock Springs.
In the first game, the Sand Puppies defeated the Outlaws by two runs in seven innings, 8-6, despite having fewer hits and committing more errors.
The Sand Puppies had eight hits compared to the Outlaws’ nine, and six errors to the Outlaws’ five.
The difference in the game came in the bottom of the sixth inning when the Sand Puppies hung five runs on the board to create a 8-4 advantage.
Gunner Hamblin of Rock Springs grounded out with the game tied at four runs, allowing one run to score to give the Sand Puppies their first lead of the ballgame.
Hamblin went 1 for 4 at the plate producing two runs, including scoring one himself.
Ryan Powers got the start for the Sand Puppies. He lasted the first three innings, allowing four hits, three hits and two walks while striking out one.
Barrick Hess got the win, however. He pitched the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, also allowing four hits and three runs. He also allowed one walk.
Parker Ross, the leadoff man for the Sand Puppies, and Dominik Gunyan each had a multi-hit game. Ross went 2 for 4 at the plate with two runs and one RBI. Gunyan went 2 for 3, scoring one run and earning a walk.
In the second game, the Sand Puppies struggled to find a piece of the bat, falling short to the Outlaws by eight runs, 11-3.
The Outlaws got off to a hot start, scoring 10 runs in the opening three innings before the Sand Puppies put a run on the scoreboard.
Gunyan took the loss for the Sand Puppies, allowing eight hits and 10 runs over 2.1 innings.
The Sand Puppies finally got on the board in the bottom of the third inning.
Hamblin led Rock Springs at the plate by going 2 for 4, bringing in two runners.
The Sand Puppies have a record of 2-6 after Tuesday’s doubleheader.
Their next matchup is on Friday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. against Lone Peak Maroon at Evanston High School.
