JACKSON HOLE – The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies had a strong appearance at the plate at a tournament in Jackson Hole over the weekend, accumulating 24 runs over four games. However, the Sand Puppies were unable to contain their opponents, allowing 33 runs and going 0-4 in tournament play.
Fort Morgan (Colorado) 15, Rock Springs 9
On Friday, July 3, the Sand Puppies lost in five innings, allowing 11 runs in the first two.
Dominik Gunyan got the start on the mound and took the loss. He pitched one inning, surrendering eight runs on seven hits, striking out one and walking another.
Kyan Debernardi led the Sand Puppies at the plate, going 2 for 2 with one RBI and one walk.
Madison Bobcats 1, Rock Springs 0
Again on Friday, the Sand Puppies had a good defensive effort, but they failed to put a run on the board.
The winning run came in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Bobby Sains had the lonesome hit for the Sand Puppies. He went 1 for 3 at the plate.
Ryan Powers pitched a complete game. He threw 90 pitches, allowing one run on five hits, striking out two and walking one.
Idaho Falls Tigers 6, Rock Springs 5
On Independence Day, the Sand Puppies narrowly lost to the Tigers.
The Sand Puppies came out with a hot start, posting four runs in the top of the first. However, their hot bats cooled off. The Tigers posted two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings to take the lead and secure the victory.
Gunner Hamblin and Gunyan led the Sand Puppies at the plate with each accumulating two hits. Hamblin went 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Gunyan went 2 for 4, scoring two runs.
Dylan Johnson was on the mound for Rock Springs. He pitched six innings, allowing six runs on four hits, striking out three and walking one.
Post 43 Jackson Giants 11, Rock Springs 10
On Sunday, July 5, the Sand Puppies lost another close one in six innings to the hosting Jackson Giants.
In the high-scoring affair, Rock Springs put three on the board early in the first inning. Jackson came back to take the lead in the bottom of the first with four runs.
In the second inning, the Giants extended the lead by adding another three runs.
In the fourth, the Sand Puppies got back in it by bringing in three runs. The Giants would add another in the bottom of the inning.
The Sand Puppies regained the lead in the top of the fifth, posting four runs to take a 10-8 advantage. But the Giants would drive in three runs in the bottom of the sixth to take back the lead and secure the victory.
Parker Ross was the lead man at the plate for the Sand Puppies. He went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and a RBI.
Gunyan went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored.
Paxton Hunt got the start for the Sand Puppies. He threw 104 pitches over 5.1 innings, allowing 10 runs on six hits, striking out five and walking four.
