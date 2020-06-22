ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Post 24 Rock Springs Sand Puppies grabbed a pair of wins on Sunday.
In the Sand Puppies’ first game of the day, they defeated Thunder Ridge from Idaho Falls, Idaho, in five innings, 12-4.
Thunder Ridge got on the scoreboard first, bringing in two runs in the opening inning. However, the Sand Puppies were able to keep it close with a run of their own and obtain the lead in the second inning with three.
The Sand Puppies secured the victory in the bottom of the fifth by bringing in five runs.
As a team, Rock Springs made contact at the plate 10 times.
Dylan Johnson led the Sand Puppies with three hits and three RBI in three appearances at the plate.
Dominik Gunyan, Bobby Sains and Ryan Powers each went two-for-three. Powers brought home two runners and Gunyan drove in one.
Gunyan pitched the entire game for the Sand Puppies. He threw 95 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits and struck out two.
In the second game on Sunday, the Sand Puppies needed a late surge to come back and defeat Post 43 Jackson Giants in seven innings, 4-2.
Rock Springs got on the scoreboard first in the third inning with one run, but the Jackson Giants drove in two runs in the bottom of the inning to take a one run lead.
The Sand Puppies took back the lead in the top of the sixth with two runs scored and added another in the seventh to secure the victory.
Gunner Hamblin led the Sand Puppies at the plate. He went three-for-four and scored a run.
D’Andre Ricks went two-for-three with a run scored.
Johnson had two RBI and was walked twice. He went one-for-two at the plate.
Johnson also pitched the entire game, throwing 104 pitches and allowing two runs on three hits. He struck out six batters.
The Sand Puppies return to the diamond on Wednesday, June 24, when they travel to Green River to take on the Knights at Stratton-Meyers Park.
