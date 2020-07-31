ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies honored its senior class on Thursday during a doubleheader against the Casper Oilers at Paul J Wataha Recreation Area, clinching the victory in the first game and losing the second.
Rock Springs 9, Casper 8
The Sand Puppies secured the victory in the first game of the doubleheader in the sixth inning.
It was a back-and-forth affair. Casper got on the board early with two runs scored in the top of the first inning. Rock Springs answered with a run later in the inning.
The Sand Puppies took their first lead of the ball game in the bottom of the second inning with three runs to take a 4-2 advantage.
In the fourth inning, Casper added a run. The Sand Puppies responded with two runs of their own.
The Oilers tied the game in the top of the fifth inning with three runs.
The game remained tied after the sixth inning with both ball clubs adding two runs, making it a 8-8 game.
Sand Puppies secured the victory in the bottom of the seventh with a run.
Gunner Hamblin went two-for-four at the plate, scoring two runs and driving home three runners.
Parker Ross also went two-for-four, scoring two runs.
Ryan Powers and Paxton Hunt spent time on the mound for the Sand Puppies. Powers threw 93 pitches over five innings, allowing seven runs on 10 hits and striking out four. Hunt was credited with the victory. He threw 30 pitches over two innings, allowing one run over three hits.
Casper 8, Rock Springs 0
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Sand Puppies struggled at the plate.
Casper scored four runs in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth and another in the sixth en route to victory.
Hunt and Dominik Gunyan each had two hits for the Sand Puppies. Hunt went two-for-two and Gunyan went two-for-three.
Dylan Johnson got the start for Rock Springs. He threw 50 pitches over two innings, allowing four runs on three hits. Gunyan pitched three innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one.
Jaidon Shelley and Hamblin each pitched one inning. Shelley threw 24 pitches, allowing one run on two hits. Hamblin threw 24 pitches and struck out one.
