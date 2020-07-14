ROCK SPRINGS – The American Legion Post 24 Rock Springs Sand Puppies played a doubleheader against the Laramie Rangers on Sunday, going 1-1.
Rock Springs 13, Laramie 12
In the first game, the Sand Puppies came back late to defeat the Rangers in eight innings.
Rock Springs scored eight runs in the seventh inning to tie the game at 12. In the eighth inning, Parker Ross hit a walk off single to secure the victory.
Ross went 3 for 6 at the plate with one run scored and one RBI.
Ryan Powers went 2 for 5 with two runs scored and one RBI.
D’Andre Ricks went 2 for 4with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Barrick Hess and Paxton Hunt were on the mound for the Sand Puppies.
Hess pitched five innings, allowing 12 runs on 13 hits. Hunt pitched the last three innings, striking out one and walking three.
Laramie 18, Rock Springs 5
The second game of the doubleheader was a different story. The Rangers took an early and extended the lead in the fourth inning with six runs scored and secured the blowout victory with an additional eight runs in the seventh.
Kyan Debernardi went 3 for 4 for the Sand Puppies with two RBIs.
Gunner Hamblin went 2 for 3 at the plate with one run scored and one walk.
There were four on the mound for the Sand Puppies.
Dylan Johnson pitched three innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out three.
Powers lasted one inning, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out one.
Ross pitched 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits and striking out two.
Thomas Murphy pitched two innings, allowing two runs on two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.