ROCK SPRINGS – The Rock Springs American Legion Post 24 Sand Puppies rebounded with a win over the Rigby Idaho Trojans on Thursday after taking two losses to the Evanston Outlaws on Wednesday.
Evanston 16, Rock Springs 3
The Sand Puppies captured an early lead, scoring one run in the second and two in the third. However, they allowed Evanston to drive home 12 runs in the bottom of the third, which deemed to be the deciding factor in the ball game.
Gunner Hamblin and D’Andre Ricks had multiple hits for Rock Springs. Both players went two-for-three with a run scored.
Parker Ross and Jaidon Shelley each pitched two innings.
Ross allowed eight runs on five hits and struck out one. Shelley allowed eight runs on eight hits, striking out one.
Evanston 12, Rock Springs 9
In the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Sand Puppies made it a competitive game after giving up five runs to Evanston in the opening inning.
The Outlaws led 8-2 after three innings. In the fourth inning, the Sand Puppies brought home four runs to make it a two-run ball game.
Evanston extended its lead in the fifth with four runs scored to give them a 12-7 advantage. Sand Puppies nearly made a comeback, scoring a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Ricks and Bobby Sains each had three hits for the Sand Puppies.
Ricks went three-for-three with two runs scored and Sains went three-for-four with two runs scored and a RBI.
Ryan Powers, Thomas Murphy and Dominik Gunyan were on the mound for Rock Springs.
Powers threw 75 pitches over three innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. He struck out one and gave up a home run.
Murphy threw 55 pitches over two innings. He gave up four runs on one hit, walking five batters and striking out three.
Gunyan threw 18 pitches in one inning. He struck out two and walked two.
Rock Springs 8, Idaho 4
On Thursday, the Sand Puppies used four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 4-4 tie against the Trojans.
Rock Springs got the game going with a run scored in the first inning. The Trojans came back to score three runs in the top of the second.
The Sand Puppies recaptured the lead in the third with three runs scored to give them a 4-3 advantage.
In the top of the fifth inning, the Trojans tied the ball game before the Sand Puppies secured the victory in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Kyan Debernardi and Ross had two hits for the Sand Puppies.
Debernardi went two-for-for with three RBI. Ross also went 2 for 4.
Dylan Johnson and Hamblin spent time on the mound for Rock Springs.
Johnson threw 37 pitches over 1.2 innings, giving up three runs on five hits and striking out one.
Hamblin threw 74 pitches over 5.1 innings, allowing one run on five hits and striking out two.
