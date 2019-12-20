ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs boys head basketball coach Jeremy Main said the Tigers lost their identity offensively in the second half.
The Tigers built a small lead in the first half of action on Thursday, but fell behind in the second half at home against the Rawlins Outlaws and couldn’t claw their way back, losing 63-59, in their second game of the Flaming Gorge Classic.
“We went away from all the things that helped us to get that early lead. We started settling for one pass, one shot instead of moving the ball around and attacking,” Main said.
“You know, hoping that the ref would bail them out and so they would go up weak or not have that finishing ability at the basket. They were hoping for a call and it didn’t come.
“Some of that stuff is fundamentals and some of that stuff is just mental toughness and physical toughness. We just got to be better at finishing at the basket when we have opportunities.”
The Tigers began the game strong, building a double-digit lead midway through the first quarter when senior center Jason Caudell scored on the post to make it 12-2.
The Outlaws began to chip away at the Tigers’ lead, however, making it a six-point game going in to the second period, 17-11.
With about 17 seconds remaining in the first half, Rawlins junior guard Ryan Flack grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up to give the Outlaws their first lead of the game, 34-32.
The first half lead wouldn’t last long, though. With seconds remaining, Caudell drove baseline and kicked it out to senior guard Justis Reese for a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Tigers a one-point advantage at the break.
Reese led Rock Springs with 21 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.
Main said Reese is the leader of the team, motivating the team at halftime and keeping their confidence up at the end of games.
“He’s a shooter. He’s going to be a leader. He’s in there at halftime, talking to the guys. At the end of the game, in the locker room, he’s talking to the guys, trying to keep their head up. He’s trying to be a good teammate. He’s trying to get everybody up,” he said.
“At times, he feels like – and you can see it on the floor – he’s got to do everything. He’s got to force shots. He’s got to try to get us going. At some point, we need to have somebody else that puts that responsibility upon themselves. He’s a captain for a reason.”
For majority of the third quarter, the teams exchanged baskets.
With 6:37 remaining in the period, the home crowd exploded when senior forward Tyson Davenport followed up a missed layup with a two-handed slam to give the Tigers a 39-37 lead.
With about five minutes left to go in the game, Reese grabbed the defensive rebound and went coast-to-coast to give Rock Springs a 41-39.
The teams went scoreless over the next two and a half minutes until Flack converted two free throws for the Outlaws to tie the game at 41, which sparked an 8-0 run for the Outlaws to head into the fourth quarter with a six-point lead, 47-41.
The Tigers were in foul trouble for most of the final period, allowing the Outlaws to go to the foul line 15 times and knocking down 13 of them. The Outlaws only made one field goal the entire fourth quarter.
Main said the Tigers simply got lazy defensively.
“That’s just us trying to cheat, trying get a steal, go back the other way and worrying about what the crowd going to say, as oppose to matching up and playing solid defense,” he said. “That was our focus all week long. Any good offense is because of a good defense.
“Some of those fouls are just dumb fouls. We’re reaching when we shouldn’t be reaching and it put ourselves in a bind. We had to go to our bench a little bit earlier and it just snowballed from there.”
Competition doesn’t get easier for the Tigers as the look further into the tournament.
On Friday, Rock Springs hosts Class 4A No. 4-ranked Thunder Basin and then Worland on Saturday, which is a top 5 team in Class 3A.
“Of the teams we’re going to play, the next two are the best,” Main said. “(Thunder Basin) shoot at a very, very high rate. They get out and run. They slash. They’re really good basketball players. They’re very athletic.
“Then we play Worland, which is just a big, physical, strong team.
“Our guys have no choice. They just got to watch what happened and use that as motivation and gain experience as we move along here.”
In their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic earlier on Thursday, the Tigers lost to the Mountain View Bruins, 59-51.
