ROCK SPRINGS – It was a tale of two halves on Friday for the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team.
The Mustangs shot about 37 percent from the field in the first half and then lit up the scoreboard in the second, shooting about 61 percent en route to their 83-62 home victory over the Colorado Northwestern Community College Spartans.
“Our guys did exactly what we wanted. It’s just the ball wasn’t going in the basket (in the first half),” said Steven Soza, head coach of the Mustangs. “They had open looks for 3’s and, honestly, I can’t complain about too many of them because it went from the inside to the outside.
“During halftime, we didn’t say anything negative. It’s just a matter of time. The ball is going to fall. They were making the right plays and I thought they did absolutely well.”
The teams exchanged baskets for majority of the first half until about four minutes left when the Mustangs began to pull away.
Sophomore guard Manel Ayol knocked down two free throws to give Western Wyoming a one-point lead, 23-22.
Ayol then converted a layup with about 3:30 left to go to push the lead to three points, which caused Colorado Northwestern sophomore guard Jalaughn Jackson to pick up a technical.
The Mustangs immediately went to a full-court press that caused the Spartans to turn the ball over multiple times that led to easy baskets for the Mustangs.
With about five seconds left in the first half, sophomore guard Jalen Blaize hit his third 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Mustangs a 33-26 lead going into the break.
Blaize came off the bench to provide a spark for the Mustangs, finishing the game with 16 points, knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.
“In my opinion, Jalen is an all-region type player because of his shooting ability,” Soza said. “I asked him if he minds coming off the bench and he said, ‘No, I see it as a challenge. I accept the challenge because I want to bring energy and spark.’
“When he’s fully checked in, he’s a heck of a player. He’s a game changer defensively and offensively.”
The Mustangs came out in the second half firing on all cylinders, feeding the ball inside to freshman forward Trevor Trost, who had a quick seven points in the first three minutes.
Western Wyoming quickly turned its seven-point halftime lead into a 15-point advantage with 17:30 to go.
However, the Spartans didn’t go away quietly. They forced their way back into the game, cutting the deficit back down to seven with about 13:22 left to go.
Tensions began to boil over for the Spartans when there was confusion about the score. Colorado Northwestern head coach Nathan Terrin picked up a technical foul and then it was all Western Wyoming from there.
The Mustangs went on a 16-5 run over the course of the next five minutes to build a comfortable 61-45 lead with about eight minutes remaining.
With 3:46 left in the game, the Mustangs got their biggest lead of the game when Blaize hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to give home team a 25-point advantage, 77-52.
Ayol led the Mustangs in scoring with 19 points, shooting 60 percent from the field and grabbing seven rebounds in the process.
“Manel’s special. The game is effortless for Manel. I’m grateful for Manel,” said Soza.
Trost finished with a double-double. He had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman forward Dayne Prim came off the bench to score 12 points and grab six rebounds.
With the win, the Mustangs improved to 10-2 on the season.
Soza said winning is nice, but that it’s just a step forward toward their ultimate goal, which is the NJCAA Region IX Championship.
“This is a step forward in a long journey. It’s a long staircase that we have to climb. The good news is that these kids have great chemistry,” Soza said.
“The way they get along, the way they play for each other, the way they cheer for each other, it’s special. It’s a special group.”
