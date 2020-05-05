GREEN RIVER – No season in the spring. No prom. No traditional graduation ceremony. No last hoorah with friends and classmates.
The 2020 senior class all over the country is dealing with uncertain circumstances after nearly everything has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The seniors at Green River High School have been keeping busy in different ways, while trying to adapt to the new normal of taking classes online.
However, some of them can’t help but stop and look back at their favorite memories with their teammates, friends, classmates and teachers over the last four years.
Senior student-athletes Madelyn Heiser, Ashelynn Birch, Drew Gibson and Ivan Leon shared some of those memories with the Rocket Miner Newspaper.
Heiser’s favorite memory came her junior volleyball season.
“Regionals was at Rock Springs High School and we were about to play Riverton,” she recalled. “The whole team was jumping, dancing and singing ‘I Wanna Dance with Somebody’ by Whitney Houston in the locker room before we took the court. We went out and won that game.”
For Birch, her favorite memory also came her junior and at Rock Springs High School.
The Wolves and the Tigers were competing in their annual “Make-A-Wish” game, which is designed and focused on raising money for the Wyoming Make-A-Wish foundation.
Birch remembers Heiser rising up and hitting a buzzer beater to win the game, 47-45.
“But I also have so many great memories from just hanging out and playing with my teammates and coaches. I’ll miss them all a lot,” she added.
Gibson remembers his junior track season fondly.
“My favorite memory is definitely qualifying for state my junior year in the 800 and 1600m. It was even more special that I got to go with some of my best friends,” he said.
“It was really upsetting when I learned that I wasn’t going to be able to make some great memories with my friends. What also struck the hardest is the realization that I was never going to be able to represent my school on the court, track, course and everything above ever again.”
Leon, who played soccer for the Wolves the last four years, said there have been different challenges with not having school. spring sports and other events that come with being a senior.
“The biggest challenge that I have faced is the fact of knowing that we will not get the opportunity to finish out what was supposed to be the best year of high school,” he said.
“Knowing that there a lot of memories and experiences that we are going to miss out on has been a tough thought to overcome. What I miss most is being able to be around all of my friends and classmates because I know that it was the last time that I’ll ever get to do so.
Leon’s favorite memory from his time at Green River High School are the relationships he was able to develop through sports.
“My favorite memory from being in sports is the bonds I was able to create with others,” he remembered.
“My teammates became like a second family to me and I will forever look back and wish that I’d had the opportunity to experience one more season with them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.