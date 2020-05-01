Six months from home

Six months.
Six months without a hug from mom. Six months without a pat on the back from dad. Six months without hearing my brother play his guitar. Six months without sharing laughs with friends.
It’s been half a year since I packed up my things and moved to Wyoming from Texas.
To say that I miss them is an understatement. There are few words to describe what it’s like to spend Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s and Easter alone.
The best way to describe it is simple, it sucks. It sucks a lot.
Sure, I FaceTime and call them often to check in, but it’s not the same. I miss the physical touch.
When I moved up here, I knew this would happen. I knew that I was probably going to spending these holidays alone. I knew it. But nothing can prepare you for it. You just got to get through it.
The day I left, I packed up the U-Haul and was about to head out. I sent my parents a text to let them know I was leaving. My dad called me and told me to wait. He said he was right around the corner.
He wanted to dad things, like check if I had everything secured and give me some cash to get me through the trip. He took the jacket he had on and gave it to me because it was thicker than any jacket I owned, making the obvious “It’s cold up there” joke.
He gave me a hug, and I remember tearing up because I knew it would be the last time in a long time that I would see him.
I made the decision to move and I’m happy I did. Sometimes it’s hard.
For instance, the month of May is known as the “Month of Me” in our family. Not me, personally. Me means mom.
Her birthday and Mother’s Day fall in the same month, and sometimes it falls in the same week. When I was little, she used to prance around the house promoting the “Month of Me” so that we don’t forget about it.
It’s hard to forget when she starts reminding you in March, by the way.
Anyway, before all hell broke loose around the world and financial circumstances changed for me, I was planning on making a surprise trip to visit her for the “Month of Me.” Unfortunately, that plan changed and I’ll just have to FaceTime her on those days.
It’s tough, but it’s the new normal.
I stay busy to keep my mind off of things. I go on hikes. I ride my bike. I go for runs. I play my music loud. I do my job – even though circumstances have changed tremendously over the last two months.
The recent warm weather has helped me get out of the house and go on more adventures with my dog Rocky.
This column wasn’t intended to be a pity party. If that’s what it has turned out to be, I do apologize.
My intention was to encourage everyone to cherish the moments you have with your family and friends. Tell them you love them on a regular basis, and if you haven’t hugged them in a while, put your arms around them. They might need it.
Have a loved one in the same situation that I’m in? Give them a call. They’ll appreciate it.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Contact him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
