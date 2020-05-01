SWEETWATER COUNTY – The sun is out. The weather is warming up. What better way to soak in the sunshine than a trip to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area?
The recreation area is one of a kind and is located south of Green River all over the southwest portion of Wyoming and into Utah. It covers more than 207,000 acres of breathtaking landscape and wilderness.
The Flaming Gorge Reservoir stretches over 91 miles and is a scenic beauty for people who are looking to get away to practice social distancing.
People can take their boats out on the water to fish, water ski or tube. People can explore the vast area by hiking different trails scattered around the reservoir.
The reservoir is filled with 30-pound lake trout, rainbow trout, brown trout, kokanee salmon and smallmouth bass.
But according to Jenissa Meredith, the executive director of Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism, it’s best feature is how secluded it is, making it the perfect destination to get outside and still practice social distancing.
“One of the best features of Flaming Gorge country is not having to fight the crowds as compared to many similar attractions of its caliber,” she said.
“It is truly an oasis for many, providing amenities and just enough civilization to keep you feeling safe and comfortable as you disconnect with the stresses of everyday life and reconnect with the great outdoors and with those that you love.”
There are several ways to get to the Flaming Gorge National Recreation Area.
If traveling from Rock Springs, travel west on Interstate-80 and take exit 99 to head south on Highway 191. If traveling from Green River, head south on Highway 530.
Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the state has ruled out overnight camping during this time. However, there are plenty of things to do to fill the day.
This summer, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism will be launching a Flaming Gorge Tour, which will be a full day tour around the Flaming Gorge on a motor coach. It will cost $39 per person and lunch is included in the price.
If one feels like staying at home, they can still experience the Flaming Scenic Byway by listening to the driving tour, which can be found online at www.tourwyoming.hospitality.mmghost.net/explore/scenic-byways/flaming-gorge-byway.
In addition, virtual tours of Sweetwater County have been put on the website to allow people to wonder at the beauty of southwest Wyoming from their home. The virtual tours can be found at www.tourwyoming.com/explore/gallery.
Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism has also made an effort to combat the unemployment rate caused by the coronavirus by launching a job board, which lists available job opportunities in the area.
“The local hospitality and tourism industry, as well as many other industries, have taken a devastating hit during this time. This job board is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for those seeking employment assistance,” stated Meredith in a press release. “We want to be a resource to help connect the dots and meet local needs for residents during this time.”
To send employment opportunities, email Meredith at jmeredith@tourwyoming.com.
Information from www.travelwyoming.com/flaming-gorge-national-recreation-area was used for this article.
