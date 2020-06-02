ROCK SPRINGS – The summer races that are annually hosted at the Sweetwater Speedway had a different feel than past years.
The stands were empty. But the cars were loud and the competition was fierce at the Rudy Yeager Memorial races on Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer racing series was in question. But after finding a new alternative to showcase the races online, it was business as usual.
In fact, the first races of the season had the most participants ever, according to Sweetwater Speedway manager and promoter Kara Beech, with more than 275 racers participating in IMCA sport mods, IMCA mods, go karts, dwarfs, IMCA stock cars and cruisers.
On Friday, there were 136 participants, and on Saturday, there were 143, according to Beech.
But it was the viewership online that gained the most attention. The event went worldwide.
There were viewers from all over the country, including some in New Zealand, who tuned in to watch the races.
“They put on an awesome show. I’m so thankful were able to offer this event at least online so that fans could see it because they’ve really missed out on not being able to sit in the stand,” said Beech.
“It was a great event. We had a couple of red flags, unfortunately, on Saturday with some kind of scary wrecks, but everyone was OK. Our ambulance and fire department acted quickly and it all turned out well. We were able to get the show on in a decent time. It was a very good weekend. It was a lot of fun.”
It was estimated that around 400 people from all over tuned in to watch the races online, which costs $10 to view.
Green River resident and longtime fan of racing Kayla McDonald said the online experience was different, but that it was nice to be able to watch the races with her daughter.
“I grew up around racing. I’ve been attending races at Sweetwater Speedway since I was 5 years old. I’ve had various friends and family race. I used to help of mine’s race team for a couple of years. I’ve been around it for a very long time,” she said.
“For me, a Friday and Saturday night at the race track in the stands or in the pits is my entire summer. As a fan, it’s unfortunate that I can’t even go out, sit in the stands and watch. So, I went the other route by going on the Facebook Live.
“It’s hard to see that we can’t have fans in the stands, but at least there was an opportunity to for us to sit and watch it. We were able to watch our friends that race and support them from afar.”
Matt Ruf, a Grand Junction, Colorado, resident, watched the races while he was traveling for work in Platteville, Wisconsin.
He said for a Facebook Live stream, the stream was pretty good.
“The camera looked like it was in the flag stand or in the tower. I was able to see the whole track for the most part. They moved the camera around so you were able to see what was going on,” he said.
Ruf also helped the cause by donating nearly $800 in total for the track and hard charges.
“With them not being able to get a broadcast to make any money on it, they really didn’t have much of an option. I donated to the track to help offset some of that cost,” he said.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon announced that outdoor events can allow no more than 250 people.
Beech said for the next racing event, the Wild West Mod Tour, on June 19-20, the grand stand at the Sweetwater Speedway will open up, but there will be some challenges to that.
She said it’ll be tricky to find a way to limit the stands to 250 people. She figures there will be a screening for any participants in the event, something they didn’t have to do before.
Thankfully, the online platform will still be available for the remainder of the racing season while COVID-19 restrictions begin to ease up.
“It was brand new for us. It’s my goal to get as many people in the stands as possible, so we haven’t done anything online (in the past). It takes more people to help with that by finding volunteers to do that because we’re all volunteers out there. That can be difficult,” Beech said.
“Thank goodness Visionary Broadband was able to get us internet out there. In the past, we didn’t have enough internet service out there because we would just be using our mobile hotspot from our phones or something like that. With Visionary bringing actual internet and an announcing tower for us to be able to do that, that has helped us immensely.”
She said that there are some learning curves, but overall, she gives the event an A.
“I received nothing but good comments about how good the track was, how much fun everyone had and how thankful the staff was, but there are always things we can work on,” Beech said. “We have new volunteers so making sure we’re all communicating with what’s going. Some of us have been doing this for so long that we just know what’s happening.”
She also added that perhaps more port-o-potties and outdoor lights could be done, and making sure everyone is parked in the pits so that everyone is available to get lined up on time and work on their cars.
The live stream of the previous race and future races can be found at www.facebook.com/swspeedway.
