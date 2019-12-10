GREEN RIVER – The Green River Wolves girls' basketball team will have most of its starting lineup from last season back this year to help reclaim its spot as one of the best teams in the state.
Last season, the Wolves finished with a 17-12 record and lost to the eventual state champions Thunder Basin Bolts in the first round of the state tournament before winning their remaining games to secure the consolation championship.
“As far as we’re looking at, we’re going to be extremely competitive. When you look at our quad, we should be one of the best and one of the best in our conference,” said Rick Carroll, who is entering fifth season in his second stint as head coach of the girls basketball team.
“We just feel like we’re ready to compete at a high level all year long. We feel like we’re going to have a great year.”
Senior point guard Madelyn Heiser, who recently signed on to play basketball at Sheridan College; senior forward Ashelynn Birch; junior guard Kayde Strauss; and junior Tayana Crowder each started for the Wolves last year and are expected to resume their roles this season.
Birch and Crowder are both coming off of injuries, but Carroll assures both players are healthy to start the season.
According to Carroll, Birch stress fractured her foot during volleyball season and Crowder played most of last season with an injured foot before having surgery.
“(Crowder) is looking pretty healthy right now so we’re excited about that,” he said, adding that the rest of the roster is filled with experience players as well. “We have several other girls, who are juniors and seniors, that played varsity for us.”
Carroll said his plan is for the Wolves’ defense to lead into the offense.
“We try to work really hard on defense. I think we became a pretty good defensive team last year. We rebounded pretty well. I think we were second- or third-best in the state last year when it came to rebounding. We try to run the ball up and down the floor when we can,” he said.
The Wolves play a lot of man-to-man defense, but aren’t afraid to drop back into zone.
“We didn’t press full court a lot last year, but we’re going to try to do that a bit more this year. We feel like we have enough people that we can probably do some of that,” Carroll said.
As far as the competition this year, Carroll said he believes the same schools will be near the top of their quad and conference.
“Star Valley had a really good team that graduated a lot of seniors last year, but they just kind of always reload, so we expect Star Valley to up there,” he said.
“Rock Springs has some really good players on their team so we’ll see how they do with those girls. They had a great volleyball season so I’m sure some of those girls will play. That helped them out a little bit as far as their competitive nature and stuff like that.
“And Evanson looks to be down a little bit in our quad this year, but you never know because it’s a basketball town and they usually play pretty well.”
He also mentioned Riverton, Cody and Kelly Walsh as teams to look out for this upcoming season.
The Wolves are scheduled to open their season on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Riverton at the annual Bill Strannigan Invitational.
GREEN RIVER GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULE:
Thursday, Dec. 12, .......... Strannigan Invitational ………. Away ……… TBA
Friday, Dec. 13, ………. Strannigan Invitational ……… Away ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 14, ………. Strannigan Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, Dec. 19, ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Friday, Dec. 20, ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Saturday, Dec. 21, ………. Flaming Gorge Classic ……… Home ……… TBA
Thursday, Jan. 9, ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, Jan. 10, ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, Jan. 11, ………. Cheyenne Invitational ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, Jan. 17, ………. Thunder Basin ………. Away ………. 6 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23, ………. Evanston Schools ………. Home ………. 6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25, ………. Jackson Hole High School ………. Away ………. 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 1, ………. Star Valley High School ………. Home ………. 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 6, ……….. Rock Springs High School ………. Away ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 08, .......... Kelly Walsh ………. Away ………. 1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 14, ………. Riverton High School ………. Home ………. 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 15, ………. Cody High School ………. Home ………. 3 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 20, ………. Evanston Schools ………. Away ........... 6 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 22, ………. Jackson Hole High School ……….. Home ………. 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 27, ………. Rock Springs High School ……….. Home ………. 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29, ………. Star Valley High School ………. Away ………. 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 5, ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 6, ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 7, ………. Regionals at Evanston ………. Away ………. TBA
Thursday, March 12, .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Friday, March 13, .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
Saturday, March 14, .......... State at Casper ………. Away ………. TBA
