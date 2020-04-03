I’ll be honest with you. I’m over this COVID-19 social distancing.
I’m running out of things to stay busy and it’s been over two weeks since I’ve had a face-to-face conversation. Sure, I’ve FaceTimed with friends and family who are back home in Texas, but it’s just not the same.
I keep getting told this social distancing is necessary to stop the spread of this virus, and I suppose they’re right. It’s hard to tell though because the numbers of those infected continue to rise on a daily basis.
But I will still do my part and practice social distancing, even though it might lead me down a path of insanity.
Some of the ways I’ve been staying busy is by doing simple exercises to get in shape. The gyms are closed so I need to do other activities to get ready for beach season, which is right around the corner whether the coronavirus likes it or not.
As my 2020 resolution, I said that I was going to do 100 push-ups per day. For the first two months, I was doing my push-ups and was starting to see results.
Then I went to Colorado with the Western Wyoming Community College men’s basketball team and I fell behind. I didn’t do my push-ups and by the time we got back, I was so far behind that I didn’t have time or the energy to catch up.
I got lazy. However, when this quarantine began about two weeks ago, it gave me an opportunity to catch up. I did 2,300 push-ups over the course of five days and got back on track.
I had set my alarm for every 30 minutes, beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 6 p.m.
Whenever the alarm goes off, I drop down and do 25 push-ups. It doesn’t take long. Plus, my arms and pectorals are looking great. But once I got caught up to my yearly count of push-ups, I thought of other workouts or exercises to do to go along with the push-ups.
Earlier this week, I started doing 100 sit-ups and planking for 10 minutes every day.
When it isn’t too cold outside, my dog and I will go for a run. I think I measured the distance we run to be a 5K.
It’s been awesome and I’m even considering canceling my gym membership. You don’t need weights and a treadmill to stay fit. Just get out there and do it.
“Survival of the fittest.” That’s the old saying, right?
Well, now more than ever I think it’s important to stay fit, healthy and strengthen those immune systems.
Eat some fruit. Fruit has a good amount of vitamin C, which is helpful in growth and development of the body, according to my doctor friend down in Texas.
Don’t just wait this thing out by just sitting on the couch with a bag of chips. It’s OK every now and then, but get out there and do something active.
Practicing social distancing doesn’t mean you have to be stuck indoors all day. Ride a bike, go for a run, go hiking or take a drive around the Wild Horse Loop. There’s plenty of things to do while your keeping your distance from people.
Whenever I go running or am doing my push-ups, there’s a brief moment where I forget about what’s going on and the fact that I haven’t had an in-person conversation in weeks. It feels good and I think it’s therapeutic.
Like other viruses and diseases that have plagued the world in the past, this coronavirus will also pass. It’s just a matter of time.
Don’t live in fear. Don’t panic. Just do your part and control what you can control.
Stay active and use this extra time to get in shape. When this thing is over, let’s all come out of it looking and feeling better than ever.
Do some push-ups. Do some sit-ups. Go for a run.
Stay clean and don’t be mean.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner. Contact him by email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter @iamtylerjohnson.
