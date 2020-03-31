ROCK SPRINGS – COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus, has taken its toll on everyone.
Some businesses have been closed down and people have been asked to practice social distancing or physical distancing, which is staying away from large crowds and at least 6 feet away from other individuals.
A few weeks ago, the Western Wyoming Community College campus was shut down and students were then required to finish the semester by taking online classes from home. Student-athletes were also forced to find new ways to stay in shape without the luxury of having access to the weight room and other equipment available at the school to get ready for next season.
“During quarantine, I have been going on morning walks and runs, and practicing yoga for my online yoga class,” said freshman Sarye Thomas, who plays on the women’s basketball team.
“The coronavirus has made a lot of things very difficult, but the hardest thing is not being able to get in the gyms and not being able to spend the last couple of months here at Western with my friends.”
Hayden Rupe, Lexi Chenoweth and Graisy Greener, who will be sophomores on the women’s soccer team next season, have also been keeping busy by running and doing home workouts.
But the hardest part about being in self-isolation is being away from teammates and friends they have made in their first year of college.
“I’m missing my freshman college experience. Right as you finally have your friends and know everyone we had to leave and never got to say goodbye. I’ll never get to play with all my teammates again,” said Rupe.
Chenoweth said that her teammates have become like family and that’s difficult to be away from them.
“It’s hard to not be able to play soccer every day. It’s also so hard to be apart for my second family. I went from seeing my team every day to not seeing or even talking to them on a daily basis,” she said. “The thing about soccer is that it’s a team sport. As a team, it’s important to bond together and practice together which we can no longer do.”
Greener said it’s going to be hard making up loss time to regain the chemistry the team built over the last year.
“I haven’t been able to practice with my teammates and make our on- and off-the-field chemistry stronger. It’s hard going from seeing your best friends every day to not seeing them at all,” she said. “It’ll be rough getting back into the swing of things after this is all over, but we are going to do our best to make up for what we’ve lost.”
Academically, not being able to physically attend class has been even harder. In many ways it’s easier to learn with teachers and classmates there to help if need be.
Malakai Olson, who was a redshirt freshman for the men’s basketball team, said he’d rather be inside a classroom than take classes online.
“Academically it’s tough. Due to me being more of an in-class learner, I have to experience the class in person more than an online setting. It’s just a lot easier to learn for me,” he said.
“As for a sports sense, it sucks because there’s nothing really to do. I can’t really pick up a ball and do a whole lot because gyms are closed. I could go to outdoor hoops but it doesn’t help out much with the wind.”
Rupe echoed Olson’s frustrations with taking online classes at home, adding that there are distractions coming from everywhere.
“Being at home, things are loud and not as easy to focus like at school. I also don’t have my classmates to help understand and do homework together,” Rupe said. “All of it is really confusing, especially since not only the students are confused, but some of the teachers not used to doing things online.”
Some people aren’t technologically savvy, like Chenoweth, who said she misses the hands-on learning and education.
“The social distancing is hard because it’s no longer hands-on learning and education. I am not tech savvy at all so this online will probably be harder for me and my learning style. We haven’t started yet but it already seems harder. I’m excited to see if we will continue to get the same level of education,” she said.
It’s still too early to determine if the coronavirus will impact the 2020-2021 seasons. But student-athletes at all levels are struggling with their new way of life.
On Friday, March 27, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon extended the statewide public health orders, which includes prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space and outdoors, and closing bars, restaurants, coffee shops and some personal services businesses.
As of noon Tuesday, March 31, there are 95 reported cases of coronavirus in Wyoming, including two in Sweetwater County.
