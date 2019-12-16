ROCK SPRINGS – It was a long weekend for high school basketball teams in Sweetwater County. Varsity girls and boys teams from Rock Springs High School and Green River High School showed room for improvement as they prepare to host the Flaming Gorge Classic this weekend, Thursday, Dec. 19, through Saturday, Dec. 21.
The boys and girls varsity teams from Farson-Eden opened up their regular season at the Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament hosted by Mountain View High School and Lyman High School.
Cheyenne Central 83, Green River girls 64
Cheyenne East 56, Green River girls 40
The Green River girls basketball team opened up tournament action on Saturday at the Strannigan Classic in Riverton with a double-header.
The Wolves played No. 3 seed Cheyenne Central to begin their day but fell behind early and couldn’t mount a comeback. Senior forward Ashelynn Birch led the team in scoring and rebounds with 14 points and seven rebounds.
In their second game of the day, the Wolves played No. 2 seed Cheyenne East. The team played well in the second and third quarters but only scored four points in the first period and nine in the fourth. Sophomore Megan Counts led the Wolves in scoring with 11 points.
According to WyoPreps, Green River sits atop the Class 4A Southwest quadrant with a 2-2 overall record.
The Wolves will play the Rawlins Outlaws in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday at Lincoln Middle School. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.
Laramie 31, Rock Springs girls 24
The Rock Springs girls basketball team finished their tournament play with a seven-point loss to the Laramie Plainsmen on Saturday at the Strannigan Classic. The game was close throughout the game, exchanging baskets until the Plainsmen began to pull away in the fourth quarter.
According to WyoPreps, Rock Springs sits as the No. 3 seed in the Class 4A northwest quadrant standings with a 2-2 record behind Kelly Walsh and Riverton.
The Tigers will play the Lyman Eagles in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday in the main gym at Rock Springs High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.
Cheyenne Central 82, Rock Springs boys 49
The Rock Springs boys basketball team fell behind early to the No. 2 seed Cheyenne Central Indians, which wound up resulting in a 33-point loss in the final day of Casper Buick Invite.
According to WyoPreps, the Tigers sit in the fourth spot of the Class 4A Northwest quadrant with a 0-4 record behind Kelly Walsh, Riverton and Cody. Riverton and Cody are also winless so far this season with records of 0-3.
The Tigers will play the Mountain View Buffaloes in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday in the main gym at Rock Springs High Schools. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Sheridan 67, Green River boys 43
The Green River boys basketball team took on the Sheridan Broncs, No. 1 seed of the Casper Buick Invite. The Wolves fell behind early in the loss.
However, there was a bright side for the Wolves. Junior shooting guard Kolby Ivie knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead the Wolves in scoring.
According to WyoPreps, Green River sits as the No. 4 seed in the Class 4A Southwest standings with an 0-4 record behind Star Valley, Evanston and Jackson. Evanston are also winless so far this season.
The Wolves will play the Pinedale Wranglers in their first game of the Flaming Gorge Classic on Thursday in the main gym at Green River High School. The game is scheduled to begin at 11:20 a.m.
Mountain View 52, Farson-Eden girls 44
Lyman 53, Farson-Eden girls 30
Big Piney 42, Farson-Eden girls 35
The Farson-Eden Pronghorns girls basketball team opened up their regular season on Friday at the Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament. The Pronghorns narrowly lost their first game to the Mountain View Buffalos by eight points.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns played two games, losing by 23 to the Lyman Eagles and then by seven points to the Big Piney Punchers.
According to WyoPreps, the Pronghorns sit as the No. 5 seed in the Class 1A Southwest quadrant with a 0-3 record behind Cokeville, Little Snake River, Encampment and Saratoga.
Farson-Eden is scheduled to go on the road to face the Dubois Rams on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Big Piney 61, Farson-Eden boys 36
Farson-Eden boys 53, Wind River 37
Mountain View 61, Farson-Eden boys 33
The Farson-Eden boys basketball team opened up its regular season at the Bridger Valley Basketball Tournament over the weekend.
The Pronghorns lost their first game to the Big Piney Punchers by 25 on Friday.
On Saturday, the Pronghorns played a double-header, picking up win No. 1 of the season when they defeated the Wind River Cougars by 16 points, then falling to the Mountain View Buffaloes by 28.
According to WyoPreps, Farson-Eden sits as the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A Southwest quadrant with a record of 1-2 behind Encampment, Saratoga and Little Snake River Valley. Cokeville is last in the quadrant with a 0-3 record.
Farson-Eden is scheduled to go on the road to face the Dubois Rams on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.
