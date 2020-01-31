ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School senior Payton Miller is headed to Iowa.
On Thursday, Miller signed her national letter of intent to continue her swimming career with the Morningside College Mustangs in Sioux City, Iowa.
“I’m pretty excited to sign with Morningside because it’s a really good school and really good for the major I was trying to get, which is mass communications,” Miller said.
She said she can bring a positive attitude and leadership qualities to the Mustangs’ swim team.
“I always try to bring a good attitude into it because if you’re not having fun, there’s not really a point in being there.”
Miller chose Morningside College after considering other schools, such as Milligan College in Tennessee and Saint Ambrose College in Iowa.
But after discussing it with her coach Ron DeFauw, she realized Morningside College was the best option for her.
“He’s pretty much one of the main reasons I am actually going to Morningside,” she said.
“Originally, I didn’t really want to go there because I had known a lot of swimmers that have gone there before and I kind of wanted to go off by myself, but he helped me realize that it was really good major for me and it would help me having some people that I know.”
Miller said DeFauw has helped her reach new levels in her swimming performances and a newfound love for the sport.
“He always pushes people to reach their full potential because he’s really good at knowing what you’re truly good at. He’s not really satisfied until you get to that point,” she said.
“Junior year is when it really turned into a love for the sport because I got to step into a leadership position and my sister had just left for college so I got to be myself a little bit more.”
She was named a team captain her junior and senior year at Rock Springs High School, which she said is one of her proudest accomplishments.
“I was really excited because I loved all the girls on our team so I got to be a leader for them. I got to help them, get them through their first few years of high school and when I move on, I get to help them become leaders,” she said.
Miller plans on studying mass communications at Morningside College. She said she loves to write and tell other people’s stories.
