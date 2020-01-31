Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low around 25F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.