Rock Springs High School senior Annika Syvrud signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play soccer for the Wayne College Wildcats in Wayne, Kansas. Pictured with her are her parents and coaching staff at Rock Springs. In the back row, from left are Nicole Rublee, Stephen Pyer, Hetor Guzman and Stephen Fisher. In the front row, from left are JJ Syvrud, Annika Syvrud and Andrea Syvrud.