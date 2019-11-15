Syvrud signs on!

Rock Springs High School senior Annika Syvrud signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play soccer for the Wayne College Wildcats in Wayne, Kansas. Pictured with her are her parents and coaching staff at Rock Springs. In the back row, from left are Nicole Rublee, Stephen Pyer, Hetor Guzman and Stephen Fisher. In the front row, from left are JJ Syvrud, Annika Syvrud and Andrea Syvrud.

 Rocket Miner Photo/Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Annika Syvrud will be suiting up for the Wayne State College Wildcats next fall.

On Wednesday, Syvrud, 17, signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career with the Wildcats in Wayne, Kansas.

“They gave me a really good opportunity to go out of state and play at the next level,” she said.

“I just love the school and the environment.”

Syvrud said her high school career taught her a lot about how to overcome adversity and become a better leader on and off the field.

“I learned a lot about leadership and just how to get through whatever is happening and persevere throught the challenges,” she said.

Syvrud didn’t play last season due to an ACL injury.

She’s looking forward to getting back on the field and helping the Tigers, who reached the state semifinal game a year ago.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.