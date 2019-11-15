ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School senior Annika Syvrud will be suiting up for the Wayne State College Wildcats next fall.
On Wednesday, Syvrud, 17, signed her national letter of intent to continue her soccer career with the Wildcats in Wayne, Kansas.
“They gave me a really good opportunity to go out of state and play at the next level,” she said.
“I just love the school and the environment.”
Syvrud said her high school career taught her a lot about how to overcome adversity and become a better leader on and off the field.
“I learned a lot about leadership and just how to get through whatever is happening and persevere throught the challenges,” she said.
Syvrud didn’t play last season due to an ACL injury.
She’s looking forward to getting back on the field and helping the Tigers, who reached the state semifinal game a year ago.
