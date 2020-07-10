ROCK SPRINGS -- Keeping your mind healthy with social distancing is just as important as keeping your body healthy. Mental health is a big issue in society and with places being closed getting help is a lot more difficult than it was before.
Luckily Southwest Counseling has kept its doors open for in-person or Zoom appointments.
Michael Bauer, manager of mental health at Southwest Counseling, said, “Clients with anxiety and depression have listed COVID as one of the factors.”
COVID-19 has had an impact on everyone. I myself need to take care of my mental health during these times as well. However, some are more vulnerable than others.
“Those in the community who have been vulnerable or those who have isolated more are missing that social contact and support they usually access,” Bauer said.
There are ways you can help the mind during these times that you maybe you do not think of when sitting at home.
Bauer noted, “One way you can help is by being aware of how you are feeling.”
Bauer also added that it is important to still have contact with people and talk with people who care about you and you care about, find ways to contact that support you need.
“Anything’s to do with self-care. Find healthy distractions,” Bauer said.
If you are looking to talk with someone, you can make an appointment at Southwest Counseling by calling its office. If you are feeling more comfortable with a Zoom call instead of in person, they can accommodate that, but you may go in and have a face-to-face meeting.
MY HEALTHY DISTRACTIONS
There are a couple things I like to do to distract myself from the things that stress me out. For me they both include going to the mountains.
During the summer I prefer to go on hikes and look for wildlife. It works out good for me because my family has a cabin west of Pinedale, so I can go and do this whenever I can.
In the summer I really enjoy going fishing. I can spend all day on the creeks and rivers fly-fishing. As a matter of fact, I did spend a whole day fly-fishing just a couple of days ago.
I like to do this because going to the mountains is a retreat for me if you will. I don’t have to think about my problems back at home when I am there; I can just focus on the present.
I have made more trips to our cabin since COVID-19 struck. I would say the reason I have made more is partially because I don’t want to worry about being around other people and I can go and do what I want to do.
When I am there, I spend the early morning hours hiking to an area where I might see some deer and elk. I really enjoy watching the sun come up in the morning and being on top of a mountain somewhere and watching the sun light up everything around you.
In the middle of the day to evening time I either do some work around our cabin, whether it is chopping firewood or just cleaning up some things. If I am not working, I sit around the fire and just hangout.
These are just some of the things I like to do to help myself. I encourage everyone to do things they enjoy doing. If there is something you enjoy doing, make sure you make time to do those things.
