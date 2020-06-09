ROCK SPRINGS – Another member of the 2019-2020 National Junior College Athletic Association Region IX championship basketball team is headed to the Aloha State.
Former Western Wyoming Community College sophomore freshman Trevor Trost announced his commitment recently to join the Chaminade University of Honolulu Silverswords in Hawaii.
Back in March, fellow sophomore forward Manel Ayol signed on to join the basketball team at the University of Hawaii.
Trost received numerous offers from other Division II schools, receiving some attention from Division I schools as well. And with the opportunity to return to Western Wyoming, Trost said the decision was difficult.
But after discussing with his wife Brooke and mulling things over about their future, Trost was able to make the decision that was the right fit from an academic and basketball standpoint.
“It was a tough decision for me because I had a great relationship with Coach (Steven) Soza and Coach (Kameron) Pearce, and all of the coaching staff there. I didn’t want to let them down because I knew how much they invested in me and my future. I had a lot of good long talks with Coach Soza and Coach Pearce. They both told me, ‘If you find the right fit for you and what’s best for you and your wife, then we approve of you going,’” Trost said.
“It’s a bigger decision than just me right now. I was leaning toward going back for a long time. We had a great year. I wanted to go win it again, but I thought this was a big opportunity.
“For a full ride scholarship to go play basketball in Hawaii at one of the best Division II schools in the conference with national exposure, I thought not many people get that opportunity. Me and my wife talked about it and we felt really good, now here we are.”
Trost played in all 34 games during his lone season as a Mustang. He averaged 11.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. He shoot 47.1% from the field, 36.6% from the 3-point line and 67.3% from the free throw line.
He was influential in the Mustangs’ historic season, finishing with a 30-4 overall record and the program’s second Region IX title.
Trost saw his game change quite a bit in the short time he was at Western Wyoming, but the main thing he gained was the experience and how to become a better leader on and off the court.
“In high school, I was more of a catch-and-shoot kind of guy. I couldn’t really create for myself and I was a decent passer. In college, Coach Pearce and Coach Soza wanted me to become more dynamic and more all around,” Trost said.
“I tried to work on becoming more of a leader and more of an all around player with my post play and whether if my 3-point shot was falling or not, Coach Soza always told me to work inside in the post, let that fall first and your outside shot will come. That was something I really worked on.
“My leadership skills and just being a good teammate is something I really improved a lot on over the course of the year.”
Soza also believes that Trost’s maturity and leadership skills grew tremendously over the course of the season.
“I think he did a really good job at maturing. I think he did a good job at transforming and taking care of his body. He began understanding how to be a leader on and off the court,” Soza said.
“Being an older and more mature individual, trying to integrate him with student-athletes younger than him, you always try to avoid the head butting mentality. But he didn’t show any of that. He immediately absorbed our guys, and built strong bonds with our guys. He improved our locker room.”
Trost joins a Chaminade team that is consistent in winning, which influential in his decision making. Last season, the Silverswords finished third in the PacWest Conference with an overall record of 18-11 and conference record of 15-7.
“I definitely want to win. That’s a big thing and another reason I chose Chaminade. They have traditionally won games. If you look on their schedule the last decade, a lot of their losses are only to powerhouse Division Is. They beat them too. They beat Cal,” Trost said.
“I want to take that winning culture from Western because we did have a historic year. I want to help my teammates who have never had that opportunity to win 30 games in a season or win a region championship. I want to take that experience, help them win a conference title and make it to the tournament for Division II.”
With four seniors graduating this past year, Trost believes he can come in and make an immediate impact with the Silverswords.
“They lost their two starting forwards. I’m hoping to go in and fight for a role and earn my minutes there and hopefully make an impact as a player. We should be pretty good,” he said.
Soza said he always encourages players to explore different opportunities to better themselves as students and as players/
“Trevor was receiving quite a bit of Division II attention. When we recruited him, that was kind of the idea. I told him when we recruited him, ‘You know, the fact you are a qualifier, you have the opportunity to have a good year and you’re going to create a lot of opportunities for yourself,’” Soza said. “I told him and his father that if the right opportunity presents itself, I’ll encourage him to go. He felt (Chaminade) was the right opportunity for him.”
Trost plans on studying English, but he wants to be a basketball coach in the future.
“I would love to coach. That’s the thing I want to go into first. I’d love to go be a coach. But obviously I want to have that secondary backup so I can go teach English and be a coach at the high school. First and foremost, after I finish my career, I’d love to coach college and if that doesn’t work out, coach high school,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.