ROCK SPRINGS – Santa had some helpers shopping at Walmart in Rock Springs on Sunday, Dec. 8.
Kelly Souther, a Rock Springs resident, brought some friends and family members to the local supercenter, located at 201 Gateway Blvd., to fill carts with toys for Toys for Kids, a program sponsored by the Rock Springs Fire Department.
This is the ninth year Souther has shopped for toys to give to kids of families who may not have enough money to afford presents this year.
“I think the most important part was that we grew up and didn’t have a lot,” said Souther. “The thought of little kids not getting something on Christmas is devastating to me.
“I think little kids should have toys under the tree to open on Christmas morning.”
This year, Souther partnered with Allstate Insurance Agent and owner Elysha Pate from Green River.
Together, they helped raised about $4,000 to purchase toys.
“She probably helped double the money we brought in. She’s doing all her stuff for Green River. We’re going to split the toys up 50-50,” Souther said.
Through Facebook and friends, Souther raised money and then once the toys are purchased, he takes them to the Rock Springs Fire Department, located at 600 College Drive.
For more than four decades, the Rock Springs Fire Department has sponsored the Toys for Kids program, ensuring kids 12 years old or younger in Sweetwater County receive toys for Christmas.
Throughout November, toys and monetary donations were accepted and the fire department has hosted several sign-up dates for families to apply for receiving gifts on Christmas, said Whitney Forrest, the Toys for Kids coordinator for Rock Springs Fire Department.
This year, over 290 families have signed up, which will help provide gifts for more than 680 children on Christmas morning.
Once December comes around, the fire station began sorting the toys and gifts until the giveaway, which is held right before Christmas day, according to Forrest.
“This longstanding tradition is important for our community because it brings all walks of life together in selfless acts of giving in order to provide these children and their families with a great Christmas,” Forrest said.
