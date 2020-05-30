Hey, how’s it going? My name is Chase Galley. I am currently a junior at the University of Wyoming. I am studying communications and journalism. I was chosen this past winter to be an intern at the Rocket Miner Newspaper here in Rock Springs and I am excited for this new journey ahead of me.
It was not too long ago when I would sit at the counter watching cartoons after staying the night at my grandparents’ house. I would hear my grandpa mention something from the Rocket Miner or “The Rocket” as he would call it.
I am a Green River native. I have lived in Green River all of my life until I went to college. I received an associate degree in business and accounting from Western Wyoming Community College before I transferred to the University of Wyoming.
When I received my degree from Western Wyoming, I realized that I did not want to do the math involved for business anymore. I think you can understand why.
I love taking pictures and making videos and I enjoy writing. As I looked at a new major, communications and journalism caught my eye as I could do exactly what I wanted to do.
I could write, take photos and do video production. I knew right away that was my major. I think it’s important to love you do and that’s why I picked it.
This major worked for me because I want to have a career where I can do something I truly love, and that is be in the outdoors and going on adventures. I love hunting and fishing, and this was a way I can combine all of the things I love to do.
My love for the outdoors, in general, drove me to add a minor in outdoor leadership. It will add more to my schooling. I mean, who doesn’t want more school, am I right? I am sure I will look back when I’m older and miss all the fun I had while in college, like the friends the made and the classes I attended.
Adding this minor will help me understand the world around me and it will hopefully make me a better writer after it is all said and done. I would really like to write about hunting, but I am excited for the opportunity the Rocket Miner has given me and I am hopeful to uncover another passion throughout this journey.
I could go on and on about hunting. This is what I live for. I think about it every day. I am always looking at maps and Google Earth to try and have a better plan. My favorite place to go is our family cabin around Pinedale. I have spent a lot of time there running around the mountains with my dad.
I think that is why I like writing so much – especially reporting. You need to do research to have a good plan for a story and make sure the readers will be interested in it to retain the information they need. I think that is why I am so excited to get started here.
A requirement I needed to graduate was an internship. This great guy that taught my photography class sent me a link to apply for this science journalism internship. I didn’t know much about it and, frankly, I don’t know much about science. But after thinking about it a little bit, I think it made for another great adventure.
So, I applied and sent in some of the work that I had done up to that point in some random a couple semesters ago, hoping and praying for the best.
I think it was like two or three stories at that point. At the time I applied I had only been a communications and journalism major for one semester.
Thinking I had no chance at this internship because I knew there were people who had more experience than me. I guess that was not the case as I was awarded the internship and was assigned to the Rocket Miner, which was great because being from Green River, I was already with the newspaper and the coverage area.
I am excited to be able to be work with a paper I grew up reading and I’ve heard nothing but good things it from people that I know, like my grandpa.
I am going to be reporting on various things. I am required to write some science-based stories over the summer. Be on a look out for those. I have no idea where this summer will take me, but I am excited to share my stories and experiences with everyone.
