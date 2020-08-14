Hey how’s it going everyone? I hope everyone has had a good summer. I know I have. Sadly, it must come to an end sooner or later. I was definitely nervous going into the summer as this was a completely new atmosphere I was working in. However, I learned so much and had a great experience.
One of my favorite parts of the whole summer was the beginning and really learning how a newspaper ran and learning how stories were developed. It was nerve-racking going into public and asking strangers if I could take their pictures or interview them. It’s kind of got thrown in a bind having to work from home but it has still been very fun.
The one thing that really surprised me was how difficult it can be sometimes to get a hold of individuals to interview, but looking back I think that is what made the experience that much more fun.
With going back to the University of Wyoming this fall I have learned a lot from the newspaper and the staff that I can translate over to my schooling and be more productive. All in all, I would not trade this summer for any other. I got more time off and was able to do a lot of things with family and friends and that is all thanks to the great people at the Rocket Miner.
It was a joy to write and work for a paper I grew up seeing and hearing my grandpa talk about. I enjoyed reporting for a community that I grew up in and hold so close to my heart. At first, I was hesitant about this internship but now that it is ending, I realize I will miss it. Who knows maybe I will be back?
Thanks to the newspaper I was able to build more relationships with others in the community experience new things. I was also able to grow stronger relationships with my friends and family. I was able to go on multiple camping trips with friends and family and do a lot of things I love doing. I spent a lot more times in the mountains than I normally do, which was amazing.
Of course, with the pandemic things have been weird. There has been fewer local events to cover due to cancellations. I will say I was able to come up with some great topics with the help of Caleb.
Caleb has been a great mentor and teacher. Nothing less than amazing. He was always encouraging and helping me become a better writer. There are too many lessons he taught me about reporting to even count. Thanks to him I was able to be a part of some great interviews and learn how to develop good questions to get deeper into the story.
This summer has been a blast and I learned so much. I am thankful for the opportunity that the Rocket Miner gave me and the chance the community gave me. Who knows, I may be back, but right now I am excited for what the future holds for me.
