WEDNESDAY, November 27, 2019
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin’ with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
After school group for tweens/teens: 3:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. at the facility, 2706 Ankeny Way, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
THANKSGIVING DAY, November 28, 2019
Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
American Legion Post 24 Thanksgiving Dinner: noon at American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, 551 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Teen Thursdays: 3:30 p.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
Open knitting classes: 4-6 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
What’s closed?: All city, county, state and federal offices, along with most banks, credit unions and retail outlets are closed in observance of Thanksgiving. The Rocket Miner offices also are closed.
FRIDAY, November 29, 2019
Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Plaid Friday: 10 a.m. at Downtown Rock Springs.
Christmas Gift Show: 11 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs.
Munchkins Bounce: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Up in Arms Gun Show: 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
SATURDAY, November 30, 2019
Up in Arms Gun Show: 9 a.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Festival of Trees: 9 a.m. at Commerce Bank of Wyoming, 1575 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
Small Business Saturday: 10 a.m. at Downtown Rock Springs.
Make-and-take an ornament: 11 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Santa Saturdays: 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, 201 B. St.
Horse and carriage rides: 11 a.m. meeting outside Coal Train Coffee Depot, 501 South Main Street, Rock Springs.
Christmas Gift Show: 11 a.m. at Bunning Hall at the Freight Station, 603 South Main St., Rock Springs.
