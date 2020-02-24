ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team nearly got back in the win column in their final game of the season on Saturday.
The Mustangs fought tough, but a six-point third quarter ended up being the difference in a 61-52 loss to the Northwest College Trappers at home.
Sophomore guard Brittney Hatch came out hot for the Mustangs, knocking down her first two 3-pointers to give the Mustangs an early 6-2 lead.
The Trappers would then go on an 18-4 run over the next four minutes to give them a double-digit lead, 20-10.
However, the Mustangs didn’t lose composure. With 1:38 remaining in the first quarter, freshman guard Brittney Henrie drilled a 3-pointer close the gap to seven points.
The Trappers had a 21-15 after one quarter of action
The Mustangs came out determined in the second quarter, scoring 10 of the quarter’s first 13 points to take back the lead with 5:18 left to go.
Henrie hit back-to-back 3-pointers to bring the Mustangs within a single point. Then freshman forward LaDeitra Hobson made a series of post moves to score in the paint, giving her team a 25-24 advantage.
The two teams exchanged baskets for the remainder of the period, resulting in the Trappers taking a three-point lead into the halftime break, 32-29.
The third quarter is what hurt the Mustangs.
The Trappers began the period on a 10-3 run to push their lead back up to double digits.
Henrie managed to keep the Mustangs in it with another 3-pointer with 1:47 left in the quarter.
The Mustangs outscored the Trappers in the fourth quarter, 17-13, but the lead was too much to overcome.
Henrie led all scorers with 22 points, knocking down five 3-pointers along the way. Hatch chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds.
Sophomore guard Kristin Gourlay had six points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Freshman guard Sarye Thomas also had six points, three rebounds and dished out two assists.
Before the game, the sophomores on the team were recognized and honored for their efforts on and off the court. The sophomores include Hatch, guard Rachel Walsh and guard Jaylin Lawson.
