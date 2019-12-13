ROCK SPRINGS – Throughout the years, the Western Wyoming Community College wrestling program has consistently been one of the best in the National Junior College Athletic Association under head coach Art Castillo.
This year is no different.
The Mustangs were ranked No. 1 in the preseason and have continued their dominance seven matches into the regular season.
As a team, the Mustangs currently sit at the top of the national junior college rankings with a total of 85 team points and three wrestlers currently sit at the top of their respective weight classes.
In the 141-pound weight class, Kyle Evans is ranked No. 1 with a total of 16 points.
Tucker Tomlinson sits atop the 197-pound weight class with 16 points.
Landon Brown is the heavyweight wrestler for the Mustangs and he’s also ranked No. 1 with 16 total points for the season.
There are also five wrestlers for Western Wyoming who are ranked in the top eight of their weight class.
In the 157-pound weight class, Anthony Herrera is ranked No. 2 with 12 points behind North Idaho College’s Jacob Swift.
Jared Bird is also ranked second in the 174-pound weight class with 12 points behind Iowa Central Community College’s Ashton Eyler.
Joey Revelli competes in the 133-pound weight class and he’s ranked just outside the top five at No. 6 with five points.
In the 165-pound weight class, Javier Tapia also sits at No. 6 with five points on the season.
Dalton Stutzman sits at No. 8 of the 125-pound weight class rankings with three points.
On Saturday, the Mustangs are scheduled to travel to Reno, Nevada, to compete in the Reno Tournament of Champions.
COLLEGE BOARD BRAGS
At Thursday night’s meeting of the WWCC board, trustees noted that the achievements of the wrestling team and the men’s basketball team being ranked No. 25 reflect well on the college and its sports programs.
When the Mustangs are listed near the top of roughly 1,200 community colleges, it’s something to be proud about.
Trustee George Eckman said this extra attention means people will be looking up where WWCC is found on the map, and possibly Wyoming as well.
