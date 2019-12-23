ROCK SPRINGS – Intentional fouls. Black eyes. Technical fouls. Bloody noses.
Rock Springs girls basketball team’s home game against the Pinedale Wranglers was a bruiser, literally.
The Tigers pulled out the tough victory over the Wranglers, 56-44, in their final game of the Flaming Gorge Classic.
“I’m super proud of all the players that played. That was adversity. That seemed like a boxing match at one point. All the way through, they were really, really physical with us – questionably physical,” said Ramiro Candelaria, head coach of Rock Springs.
The Tigers led for most of the game and the Wranglers began to get a bit chippy midway through the third quarter.
With Rock Springs up 38-28 with 3:28 to go in the third, senior guard Payton Reese drove to the basket and was blindsided by a hand from Pinedale senior Nora Legerski, causing Reese to leave the game temporarily with a bloody nose.
Less than two minutes later, Rock Springs sophomore guard Brenli Jenkins took an elbow to the face from Pinedale senior Maggie Majhanovich after securing an offensive rebound.
Jenkins, who had 20 points in the first half, was taken out of the game until about minute into the fourth quarter.
Majhanovich was called for an intentional foul and after warning the referees about the physical play of the Wranglers earlier in the game, Candelaria had enough. When he went to check on Jenkins, he was given a technical.
“It almost felt like it was an intent to go at our players in a rough way,” he said after the game. “They fought through it. They got some bumps and bruises. They’re going to have a black eye. Payton got hurt in the nose pretty bad. She probably has two black eyes.
“It’s just unfortunate when a coach lets their players play like that and doesn’t try to correct it and encourages it on the sideline.”
Despite the physical play of the Wranglers, the Tigers kept their composure and can look back at this game as a positive when they’re faced with adversity in the future.
“When we are in a situation like this or in a big hole, we can look back at a game like this and be like, ‘Look. We fought through it before. We’ve been here before,’” Candelaria said.
Jenkins kept the Tigers in it throughout the first half, scoring the first eight points for Rock Springs. She finished the game with a game-high 27 points.
“She thrives in these kind of situations. She loves them,” Candelaria said. “She’s a competitor so she’ll come over and let me know what’s going on. She’s never shied away from any type of challenge. That’s another game that I can go back and be like, ‘You played through that.’”
The Tigers go into Christmas break with an overall record of 5-2. Candelaria wants his team to rest up over the holidays.
“I’ve never given them a full five days off and they’re getting seven days off for this break. I just encourage them to stay active, not just to be on the couch, and try to find a ball, go to the rec or gym,” he said.
“If they want, they can call me so I can open Tiger Arena. The challenge right now is to just rest up because our starters, our first six, play a lot of minutes.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.