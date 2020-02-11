ROCK SPRINGS – In a rivalry game against the Evanston Red Devils held at Western Wyoming Community College on Saturday, the Rock Springs High School boys basketball team lost, 46-34.
The Tigers struggled in the first quarter, but through their defensive efforts, they managed to make it a competitive ball game the rest of the way.
After the first quarter, the Red Devils led 18-7. But the Tigers held them to six points in the second quarter and found a bit of a groove offensively.
“I thought we played well enough effort-wise to win. Obviously, we’re not a great offensive team. We got a lot of open looks. We got out of the system early on. Obviously, it showed. We got down early,” said Rock Springs head coach Jeremy Main.
“We always have those deficit quarters that really cost us the game. That’s what we did the first quarter. For whatever reason, we have to put ourselves in those situations.”
Just before halftime, senior guard Justis Reese drove into the paint and banked in the floater to bring the Tigers within six points, 24-18.
Main said the biggest difference between the first two quarters was the Tigers’ defense.
“We only held them to six points in that second quarter. We started hitting some shots. That’s always our defense. We’re not a great offensive team so it’s always going to come down to us being better defensively by defending the post better,” he said.
“It’s just about us learning to find our strength. If we can find our strength, and not the weight room part of it, but just how we leverage our body, we’re going to be OK.”
About midway through the third quarter, the Red Devils regained a double-digit lead, but the Tigers wouldn’t back down.
After falling behind by 12 points with 2:51 left to go in the third, Rock Springs finished the quarter on a 6-1 scoring run to bring them within seven points, 33-26.
With 17 seconds remaining, senior guard Favor Okere found sophomore Isaac Schoenfeld in the paint for two. Schoenfeld was fouled on the play and he knocked down his free throw.
Evansto got the first basket to go in the fourth quarter, but Rock Springs scored on the next three possessions to bring them within four points.
Junior guard Alan Martinez got a layup to go and then seconds later he banked in a midrange jumper, which forced Evanston to burn a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Okere knocked down another midrange jumper to make it a 36-32 ball game in favor of the Red Devils.
But the Tigers managed to only get one basket to go over the course of the final five minutes, allowing the Red Devils to end the game on a 10-2 run.
“The guys fought back and we got it down to within four. Then it’s just a mindset. It’s a four-point game with momentum on our side,” Main said.
“We try to go for a steal, try to gamble and we get a foul. There’s a time and place for us to be able to do that. We just need to learn and see where we made mistakes offensively. We need to see where our strengths are.”
Martinez led the Tigers in scoring with 12 points. Reese and Okere each chipped in seven points.
With the loss, Rock Springs sit third in the 4A Northwest Quadrant with a record of 2-1 and an overall record of 5-11.
The Tigers are scheduled to return to the hardwood on Friday, Feb. 14, in Jackson when they face the Jackson Hole Broncs at 7:30 p.m.
