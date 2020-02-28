GREEN RIVER – The Rock Springs High School boys basketball survived a late comeback attempt by the hosting Green River Wolves on Thursday to win, 67-63, in the annual Make-A-Wish game.
It was a battle through three quarters of the game.
But with 6:21 left, the Tigers appeared in control of the game with a double-digit lead, 59-46, after senior guard Favor Okere grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up for two.
“Our guys wanted to get into attack mode a little more offensively – get up and down, play downhill. That’s more of our style and it showed three quarters of that game, and I think in the fourth quarter, we kind of slacked off a little bit there. Guys played downhill. They attacked. We felt like we were the more athletic team,” said Rock Springs head coach Jeremy Main.
“If we don’t have to run a set and we can run a quick read-and-react front cut, let’s just do that. We got some good looks. We set some good screens. We got some guys open.”
But the Wolves never gave up.
With 5:44 remaining, Green River junior guard Kolby Ivie knocked down a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 10 points.
Later, with 4:37 minutes remaining, Green River senior forward Drew Gibson cut the Tigers’ lead down to single digits with a series of post moves, forcing Rock Springs to call a timeout.
The Wolves brought it within two points with about a minute left in the game when Rock Springs senior forward Tyson Davenport fouled Green River sophomore forward Cole Murray, who went one-for-two at the free throw line to make it a 65-63 game.
In an effort to take the lead, Green River fouled Rock Springs senior forward Jayson Cuadell eight times to put him on the foul line.
The roaring Green River crowd got in Caudell’s head, resulting in him only making two of the attempts.
“I’m proud of their effort in terms of finishing. Maybe a couple weeks ago we would’ve found a reason to lose. But Jayson hits the one free throw that we needed,” said Main.
“He has not really been in those pressure situations before, so it’s good for him. I’m glad that he experienced that before the next few weeks when the games matter a little bit more.
“He’s the type of kid that is only going to remember those misses, but he also had 16 points, eight rebounds and a bunch of assists, so he did a lot of other things before that to help us out and to contribute. But he hit the free throws that we needed.”
Rock Springs junior guard Alan Martinez led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points and senior guard Justis Reese chipped in another 17, scoring all of his points in the first half.
Green River sophomore forward Dylan Taylor led all scorers with 29 points and junior guard Kolby Ivie added another 10 for the Wolves.
The last time the Tigers defeated the Wolves was in January of 2018. They have lost five straight leading up to Thursday.
Main said the win is a big confidence booster heading into the final game of the season with playoffs right around the corner.
“Green River is a tough team. We match up to them pretty well. We’ll take wins. I think the road gets a little bit tougher as we go along. We have Kelly Walsh, which is a big game on Saturday,” he said.
“I think we’re peaking at the right time. Green River is always tough at home. They shoot well at home. Not a lot of people shoot as well as they do, so I hope that can kind of be the saving grace for us. We can learn how to win in those pressure situations.”
The Tigers travel to Casper to face the Kelly Walsh Trojans on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
The Wolves travel to Afton to face Star Valley on Friday at 5 p.m.
