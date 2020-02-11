ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College women’s basketball team ran out of time in their 63-54 home loss to the Casper College Thunderbirds on Saturday.
The Mustangs opened the game struggling on offense, but quickly turned things around about midway through the opening period.
Western Wyoming head coach Mike Swenson called a timeout with 5:56 left to go in the first quarter after falling behind, 9-3.
Kristin Gourlay sparked the Mustangs with a steal and layup while being fouled on the play. She knocked in the free throw to make bring the team within three points.
The Thunderbirds brought the lead back up to six points, but the Mustangs finished the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to a single point heading into the second quarter, 17-16.
With 3:56 left to go in the first half, sophomore guard Rachel Walsh drilled a 3-pointer off the assist from Gourlay to give the Mustangs their first lead of the game, 27-24.
However, the Thunderbirds would end the half on a 10-3 run to take a 34-30 lead into halftime.
With 3:51 remaining in the third quarter, Casper College pushed its lead to double digits, 44-34. However, Western Wyoming wouldn’t back down.
The Mustangs brought the game back within five points with about two minutes left in the period.
Walsh knocked down a pair of free throws. Seconds later, freshman guard Tori Ross got the steal and layup to go to make it a six-point game. Then, freshman forward Kyra Meredith went one-for-two from the foul line.
But the Thunderbirds pushed the lead back up to double digits before the quarter ended.
Mustang trailed 51-43 after three quarters.
Western Wyoming continued to fight. With 1:50 left in the game, the Mustangs made it a two-point game when freshman guard Sami Lewis banked in a floater to make it 55-53.
Casper College ended the game on a 8-1 run to win the game.
Gourlay had 11 points for the Mustangs to lead them in scoring, while Meredith came off the bench to chip in nine.
Western Wyoming is scheduled to play Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 5:30 p.m.
