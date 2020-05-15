I like to ride my bike. It gets my legs moving and I love the feeling of the wind blowing through my hair.
My usual route is traveling up Dewar Drive and riding the trails around White Mountain. I don’t try to attempt to go up the mountain or anything like that because I’m too lazy and cheap to buy a quality helmet. However, maybe I should.
The other day, I decided to take the bike over to Green River and ride the Greenbelt Pathway. I came across the bike park that’s located at the Stratton-Myers Park and decided to give it a go.
There were a couple youngsters that were taking the proper safety precautions by wearing a helmet, kneepads, elbow pads and some even had wrist guards.
But there I was in jeans and a T-shirt with no helmet trying my best.
I was riding on one of the elevated trails and was doing pretty well, so I figured I’d pick up my speed a little bit.
I was looking around to observe the scenery and not paying much attention to the elevated trail I was riding on.
Big mistake.
All of a sudden, I was on the ground in pain.
The elevated trail just stops and there’s a drop. Not a big drop, but big enough for me to still be in pain three days later.
As I was lying there in my own misery, I was thinking to myself that it’s probably time to invest in a helmet.
Then, I hear a laughter coming from across the park.
Those kids – probably 12 years old or younger – were laughing at my demise. They stopped what they were doing to point and laugh.
I was humiliated.
But then I began to chuckle. I envisioned what they were witnessing, which was this random guy on his old mountain bike trying to do something he had never attempted. I looked amateur and it showed.
I checked my head for any blood. There wasn’t any, so I picked up my bike, hopped back on and scurried on out of there before I caused myself more humiliation.
That’s when I noticed the sign that read, “Helmet must be worn at all times” or something like that.
Duh. I nearly just died.
Well, not really. But my self-confidence sure did take a beating after listening to those kids laugh at me.
I suppose I deserved it though. I definitely would’ve laughed if I were in their shoes.
I rode my bike around the Greenbelt Pathway after that. I was in a little bit of pain, but I got over it quickly when I got to the paved trails.
Riding next to the river reminded me of my childhood when my neighborhood friends and I would ride our bikes down to the creek and ride along it.
We spent a lot of time at the creek.
We suffered a lot of bruises at the creek.
So, I guess it’s fitting that I came back from this past bike ride with some scrapes and bruises.
Tyler Johnson is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner Newspaper. Contact him via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com and follow him on Twitter at @iamtylerjohnson.
