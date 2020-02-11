ROCK SPRINGS – On Jan. 30, Rock Springs High School senior Kreston Klein signed his national letter of intent to continue his soccer career at Western Wyoming Community College.
“I was very proud of my self making it to the collegiate level,” he said. “I was also very excited to achieve one of my dreams to play college soccer. I look forward to being apart of WWCC soccer program.”
There were a couple of factors that made Klein decide to continue at Western Wyoming.
“First, I get to continue to play in my hometown, where I have family support,” said Klein, who also had an offer to play for Gillette College. “Second, after talking to Coach (Roger) Carroll about the opportunity at Western, I realized that it was the right decision for me.”
Klein’s primary position is center back, but he has also played some center defensive mid.
He believes his versatility and knowledge of the game can be of use to the Mustangs next season.
“I have played soccer since I was three years old so I have a deep understanding for the game and a great vision on the field. I have also learned how to be a very good leader on and off the field. I am also a strong, physical player and I focus on being a positive teammate,” he said.
Klein’s dad, Lyndon Klein, is the head coach at Rock Springs High School. He said it’s not always easy being the coach’s son, but that his dad has been his main mentor in life.
“He has always had high expectations of me, but we were able to share a lot of great memories along the way,” he said.
“He has taught me to be resilient and push myself through adversity. He has taught me how to be a good person on and off the field and respect the people around me. He has also taught me to push myself to my limits but to also have a fun time playing the sport we both loved.”
Klein began playing soccer for the Rock Springs Agengers, which he said has helped shape him into a more competitive player.
“As I continued through my high school career, I have become a more disciplined player, gained leadership skills, learned to work hard and learned to respect all aspects of the game,” he said.
His favorite memory playing at Rock Springs High School came his sophomore year when he was chosen to play at the varsity level.
“It was a tremendous growing season for me as a player. We also were in the regional championship and went to state that year,” he said, while looking forward to what his senior season has in store.
“I feel like the best is yet to come. It is going to be my senior year and I am hoping to go to state with the kids I have played with since I was a little.”
